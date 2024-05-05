"Behaving like a spoilt brat" - Roy Keane calls out Erling Haaland for his behaviour in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves

Roy Keane called Manchester City striker Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' due to his behavior after Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham Hotspur, Keane reflected on how Haaland's behavior like a spoilt brat is almost forgotten about from City's last match because he scored goals.

"We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat. But because they win the game, he scores goals, it's almost forgotten about," Keane said. (via SKY Sports)

Upon being asked if it is 'alright' for Erling Haaland to behave like a spoilt brat after scoring four goals, the former Manchester United legend strictly maintained a no.

"No, not really. No." Roy Keane insisted.

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland was substituted off at the 82nd minute in Man City's fixture against Wolves, with Julian Alvarez brought in to replace the striker. The Norwegian scored four goals in the game, two of which were penalties.

Haaland has scored 36 goals and provided 6 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, with Manchester City are fighting for their tenth Premier League title. They are 82 points strong with fellow contenders Arsenal remaining one point ahead of them at 83 in the standings with one less game in hand.

Erling Haaland earlier responded to Roy Keane's criticism about his performance at Manchester City

It is not the first time Roy Keane has been critical of Erling Haaland's performance. Keane's supposed tassle with the Norwegian striker goes back to 2001, when the former Manchester United player injured Haaland's father Alfe-Inge during a Manchester derby.

After City drew 0-0 opposite Arsenal earlier this season (March 31), Keane was quite critical of Erling Haaland, comparing him to a League 2 striker.

"The levels of his general play is so poor, and not just today. His general play for such a player, it is so poor, I think he has to improve that, he's almost like a League Two player," Roy Keane said (via SKY Sports).

However, Haaland was quick to respond to his criticism, having scored four goals against City's clash against Wolves on Saturday. In the post-match press conference to ViaPlay, the striker was asked to comment about Keane's views about him.

Haaland did not hold back his words, as he admitted that he "does not care" about Roy Keane's opinion.

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right," Haaland said (via ViaPlay).

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland has scored 83 goals and provided 15 assists in 94 matches across all competitions in his first two seasons as a Manchester City player.

He won the treble with the club in his first season and was also the highest goal scorer in the Premier League. He is leading the race for the Golden Boot this season as well, with 25 league goals to his credit as of writing.