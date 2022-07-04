Chelsea target wants Bayern Munich move; fee expected to be between €60-80 million

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Bayern Munich despite interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have recently lost central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the current transfer window. The Blues are looking to sign at least one defender and have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt since the start of the window. However, Bayern Munich have also shown an interest in the Dutch defender.

It has now emerged that even De Ligt wants to move to the German club and the defender was left impressed after talks with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and chairman Hasan Salihamidžić. As a result, talks between Juventus and the Bavarian club are already underway and the two clubs are working together to agree a deal.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & @Sky_Marc Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports 🚨Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports @Sky_Marc 🇳🇱

Matthijs de Ligt is expected to cost around €60-80 million which is expected to be an obstacle to the potential move. Nevertheless, Bayern are currently looking to be the frontrunners as both the club and the player want the deal to happen.

Bayern Munich look to strengthen squad despite Robert Lewandowski’s expected departure

As Robert Lewandowski looks increasingly likely to finalize a move to Barcelona with the Spanish club submitting an improved bid, Bayern Munich have gone from strength to strength in the current transfer window. The club have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool and have also added Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in a €18.5 million deal.

Both the moves can easily prove to be bargains with Mane still only 30. The Senegalese scored 18 goals across competitions last season and still has a few years left at the top. Gravenberch strengthens an already strong midfield and is a player who will only get better with time.

While Robert Lewandowski’s departure is sure to hurt, the German club will be happy with their transfer dealings so far. Bayern Munich have also been linked with a late move for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo which will go a long way in replacing the Polish striker’s goals.

Sripad @falsewinger



Best short term replacement for Lewandowski. Please sign Cristiano Ronaldo, @FCBayern Best short term replacement for Lewandowski. Please sign Cristiano Ronaldo, @FCBayern. 🙏 Best short term replacement for Lewandowski.

Overall, if Bayern are able to sign both Ronaldo and De Ligt, the window will be seen as a positive one by most fans.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far