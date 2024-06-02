Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Tosin Adarabioyo move, club remain in race for RB Leipzig ace, and more - June 2, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for a busy summer after another underwhelming campaign. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League table, failed to win silverware, and have already parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the London giants have agreed a move to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this summer. Elsewhere, the club have retained their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 2, 2024.

Chelsea agree Tosin Adarabioyo move, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have secured the services of Tosin Adarabioyo, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English defender's contract with Fulham expires next month and he has decided to end his stay at Craven Cottage.

Multiple clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old in recent times, including Newcastle United and Manchester United. The Blues are looking for Thiago Silva's replacement and Adarabioyo has been mentioned as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Englishman has reached a verbal agreement with the London giants ahead of a possible move.

“Chelsea are about to sign a new centre-back with the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo. A verbal agreement has been reached, and documents will be signed next week after his medical tests if everything goes to plan," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Newcastle were close to signing the defender, who is a free agent after deciding to leave Fulham, but the deal was never done. They were one step away, but it was never a done deal in terms of things being signed, it was just advanced talks."

Romano stated that Chelsea managed to convince the player by sharing their vision as well as incoming manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

"Chelsea have been able to convince him on their long term project, the vision, and Enzo Maresca’s ideas were also shared during their conversations. So, Adarabioyo has accepted their proposal as deal will be completed next week," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"It looks like smart business by Chelsea, in my opinion, as they sign a proven Premier League player on a free, someone with experience but not old, so a good long-term option and a smart first signing for new manager Enzo Maresca. There was interest from a lot of other clubs, not just Newcastle – back in January AC Milan were also showing an interest, and also other clubs around Europe.”

Adarabioyo has appeared 132 times for the Cottagers and could be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

Blues remain in race for Benjamin Sesko, says journalist

Chelsea remain hot on the trails of Benjamin Sesko, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and are scouting multiple candidates for the job.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is a target, but his astronomical release clause has forced the club to keep their options open. Sesko has been on their radar for a while and is coming off an impressive season with RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old has registered 18 goals and two assists from 42 outings across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arsenal, and Manchester United are also eyeing the Slovenian striker.

"Chelsea, I expect to be seriously in the Sesko conversation as well. And then PSG are going to have to decide whether or not they want to try for a Sesko player or a profile of his nature, whether they want to put a lot of their saved Mbappe money towards Victor Osimhen, or whether they want to enter the conversation for Rafael Leao," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"And this is what makes it so unpredictable, but also exciting heading into the window. There's a lot of crossover in targets between many, many top clubs, because Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking for a similar kind of profile. And PSG have got a lot of money to spend because Kylian Mbappe has gone to Real Madrid."

Sesko could be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge.

Fenerbahce want Romelu Lukaku

Fenerbahce have set their sights on Romelu Lukaku, according to Caught Offside. The Belgian striker spent the 2023-24 season on loan at AS Roma, scoring 21 goals and setting up four more from 47 games.

However, the 31-year-old is no longer part of plans at Stamford Bridge and will be allowed to leave this summer. Fenerbahce have entered the race for Lukaku, at the behest of their incoming manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician took the Belgian to Roma last summer and now wants a reunion in Turkey.

However, Chelsea's asking price for the 31-year-old could be a deal-breaker for Fenerbahce. The Blues will only let Lukaku go for around £38m this summer and the Turkish club might not be willing to match their asking price. There's already significant interest in the player, who won't be short of options this year.