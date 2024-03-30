Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Bento, and more - March 30, 2024

Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 30, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team desperately need a win to turn their dismal season around.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been backed to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this year. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 30, 2024:

Chelsea backed to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit Luca Marchetti.

The Nigerian striker has been in superb form for Napoli recently, powering them to the Serie A title last season. The Blues are on the lookout for an established No. 9 to lead the line next season and have their eyes on Osimhen. The 25-year-old signed a new deal with the Italian club at the end of last year but remains linked with an exit.

Speaking on Radio Marte, Marchetti added that Paris Saint-Germain are also likely to push for Osimhen at the end of this season.

"If a club is really interested in signing Osimhen and knows that Napoli can hardly pay a salary of 10 million, does it offer 110 or 120 million? This is why playing roles or negotiations is important," said Marchetti.

He continued:

"I believe that today Osimhen could be worth around 100 million; There are few teams that can afford him but these teams might need a striker. I'm talking about Chelsea, PSG and there could be some other surprise team."

The Nigerian reportedly has a €120-130 million release clause in his contract, so prising him away from Napoli won't be easy.

Blues eyeing Bento

Chelsea are interested in Bento, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Brazilian goalkeeper has caught the eye with Athletico Paranaense recently and is now a first-team regular. His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, with Inter Milan and Benfica monitoring him with interest. The Blues have now entered the fray.

The goalkeeper position remains an area of concern at Stamford Bridge at the moment. Roberto Sanchez was roped in from Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of this season but has failed to convince.

The London giants are looking for solutions ahead of the summer and have identified Bento as an option. The Brazilian has appeared close to 150 times for the Athletico Paranaense first team and could be an interesting choice for the role.

Two defenders backed to leave by journalist

Thiago Silva could be on his way this summer.

Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian defender is at the fag end of his career, and his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. The club haven't initiated talks for a new deal yet, and it's largely expected that he will leave.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Chalobah could also follow Silva out the door this year.

"We have known for a while that Thiago Silva is expected to leave at the end of the season very amicably. He is a Chelsea legend, but, nonetheless, there has been no movement towards extending his contract by another year," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Given Chelsea's youth-led project, it is unlikely that anything is going to be finalised now.

"The expectation is that Silva and Chelsea, at least in a playing capacity, will go their separate ways at the end of the season. Chelsea will want a centre-back because Trevoh Chalobah could also be sold this summer."

Bayern Munich were interested in the English defender last summer and could return for him this year.