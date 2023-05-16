Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Victor Osimhen; Newcastle United want Conor Gallagher, and more - May 16, 2023

Chelsea travel to the Etihad on Sunday (May 21) to face Premier League leaders Manchester City. Frank Lampard’s team with have to be at their best to stop the Cityzens, who are a win away from defending their league title.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhem. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are eyeing Conor Gallagher. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 16, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to The Guardian. Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at the Stamford Bridge this summer and is eager to add a new No. 9 to the squad. The Blues have suffered this season due to the lack of a boanfide striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking past his prime.

Pochettino could have the option of Romelu Lukaku, who will return to the club from his loan spell with Inter Milan at the end of the season. However, the Belgian is unlikely to be part of plans for next season.

Instead, Pochettino has set his sights on Osimhen, who has been outstanding for Napoli this season. The Nigerian has played a starring role in the club’s Serie A triumph, registering 28 goals and five assists in 36 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at clubs across Europe, so Pochettino is hoping to beat the competition and lure him to Stamford Bridge. However, the 24-year-old is likely to cost a fortune, while the London giants’ failure to secure UEFA Champions League football could also hurt their plans.

Newcastle United want Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside).

The English midfielder’s future remains undecided at the moment, and Chelsea are likely to cash in on him this summer. The 23-year-old has three goals and an assist in 32 games across competitions this season, turning heads at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies want to build on their progress this season and are eager to bolster their midfield. Gallagher enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Crystal Palace last season. While he has failed to replicate that form with the Blues this season, his stock remains high.

Pochettino’s arrival at Stamford Bridge could spark wholesome changes. Gallagher is likely to be offload, and the Englishman could be open to joining Newcastle if he’s guaranteed regular football. He could also be enticed by the prospect of playing in the Champions League with the Magpies.

Mauricio Pochettino to be tasked with Mason Mount renewal

Mason Mount’s future remains up in the air.

Chelsea will hope that Mauricio Pochettino can help convince Mason Mount to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Adam Crafton.

The English midfielder’s contract with the club is set to run out at the end of next season, and talks for an extension haven’t been fruitful so far. Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, Crafton said that Mount’s departure could dent the Blues’ image.

“They’ve got an issue with Mason Mount this summer in terms of his contract being up in a year, and at the moment, there’s no agreement. So they’re in a situation where the owners aren’t prepared to run that contract down. So they’re either going to have to persuade him to stay. That’s maybe Pochettino’s first job, or they have to cash in, and you have Arsenal and Liverpool, in particular, pressing really hard,” said Crafton.

He continued:

“I would think a guy that’s come through the academy, that seems to have a real connection with a Chelsea fan base. It would be a real blow I think in terms of just the identity of what Chelsea are trying to create. If Mason Mount was to be walking out on that and saying basically, I think Arsenal Liverpool is a better place for me to develop.”

Pochettino had an impressive record of developing young talents at Tottenham Hotspur, which could convince Mount to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes