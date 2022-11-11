Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have long-term interest in Inter Milan full-back; Juventus leading Barcelona in race for Jorginho, and more - November 11, 2022

Chelsea will look to bounce back when they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday. Graham Potter's side are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have a long-term interest in an Inter Milan full-back. Elsewhere, Juventus are leading Barcelona in the race to sign Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 11, 2022:

Chelsea have long-term interest in Denzel Dumfries, says Fabrizio Romano

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had their eyes on Denzel Dumfries for a while, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch right-back has been on a superb run of form for Inter Milan since arriving in 2021. The 26-year-old's ability to operate in various roles at the back also makes him an enticing prospect for Graham Potter.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano: “Denzel Dumfries always been one of the players appreciated by Chelsea; Dumfries was on the list in the summer alongside Kyle Walker-Peters but he decided to stay at Inter. It’s not going to be easy to get a deal done in January, Inter want more than €30m." Fabrizio Romano: “Denzel Dumfries always been one of the players appreciated by Chelsea; Dumfries was on the list in the summer alongside Kyle Walker-Peters but he decided to stay at Inter. It’s not going to be easy to get a deal done in January, Inter want more than €30m."

The English manager wants a new right-back to cover for Reece James and has identified Dumfries as a candidate for the role. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that prising the Dutchman away in January won't be easy.

“Denzel Dumfries always been one of the players appreciated by Chelsea; Dumfries was in the list in the summer alongside Kyle Walker-Peters, but he decided to stay at Inter. Still, I think it’s not going to be easy to get a deal done in January. Inter want more than €30m for him,” wrote Romano.

Dumfries has 19 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season across competitions, scoring twice.

Juventus leading Barcelona in race for Jorginho

Jorginho is edging closer to Turin.

Juventus are leading the race to sign Jorginho, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder is in the final year of his contract, but his future is far from settled. Barcelona are reportedly interested in taking him to the Camp Nou as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to leave next summer.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Todofichajes, Juventus are in advanced talks with Jorginho, who will be free agent in the summer, ahead of rivals Barcelona. According to Todofichajes, Juventus are in advanced talks with Jorginho, who will be free agent in the summer, ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Chelsea are ready to let him leave Stamford Bridge, despite the fact that the player remains a vital part of Graham Potter's team.

Jorginho also wants to cut ties with the Blues, and Juventus have now emerged as his most probable destination. The Bianconeri are in advanced talks with the 30-year-old, who appears set to return to Serie A next year. The Italian has 29 goals and nine assists from 206 appearances across competitions for the London giants.

Ben Chilwell injury a massive blow to Graham Potter, says Pete O'Rourke

Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke says Ben Chilwell's injury is a huge setback for Graham Potter.

The English full-back picked up a hamstring injury during Chelsea's UEFA Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb last week. The 25-year-old has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month, as a result.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that Potter needs his best players fit to get the Blues up and running again.

"It’s a big blow for Graham Potter and also a massive blow for Ben Chilwell, missing out on the World Cup with England. He’s been so unlucky with injuries recently. He’s recently come back from a serious knee injury and now to get this hamstring injury as well will come as a huge blow," said O'Rourke.

He added:

"Potter wants to have his best players fit and available right now, especially with Chelsea’s current form, which has seen them fail to win any of their last four Premier League matches."

Chilwell has appeared 13 times this season and has scored one goal. He also missed a chunk of last season due to injury.

