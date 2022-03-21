Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Monaco star; Juventus and Inter Milan interested in Conor Gallagher, and more - 21 March 2022

Chelsea remain on course for more silverware this season. Thomas Tuchel's wards have progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They have won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and are third in the Premier League, trailing league leaders.Manchester City by 11 points, albeit with a game in hand..

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Monaco star. Elsewhere, Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in Conor Gallagher. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Aurelien Tchouameni pursuit

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) already has a beeline for his services.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni. According to Caught Offside via Foot Mercato, Liverpool have edged ahead of the London side in the race for the Frenchman. The 22-year-old has been in inspired form recently, which has caught the attention of both the Reds and the Blues.

Tchouameni arrived at Monaco from Bordeaux as a relatively unknown entity in January 2020. The Frenchman took little time to settle down at the Stade Louis II, though, and has grown in stature since then.

The 22-year-old has evolved into one of the top defensive midfielders in Europe at Monaco, making him a much sought-after player this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG.



AS Monaco value him at €50m.



(Source: Foot Mercato)

The Blues are among his suitors, with manager Thomas Tuchel eager to lay down succession plans for N'Golo Kante.

The former Leicester City midfielder continues to be an integral part of the German's plans. However, he is entering the twilight of his career, so Tuchel wants to bring in a replacement. Tchouameni would be the perfect candidate to fill the shoes of his compatriot.

Chelsea are hoping to take the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer, and Monaco are willing to let him leave for €50 million.

However, the UK government's sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion have jeopardised the Blues' transfer plans. Restrictions have been imposed on the London side. It is quite likely they might not be allowed to conduct business this summer.

That has opened the door for Liverpool to take advantage. The Reds are also looking to shore up their midfield this year. Manager Jurgen Klopp did not sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Jordan Henderson is also on the wrong side of 30. The German believes Tchouameni could be a long-term replacement for Liverpool captain Henderson.

Juventus and Inter Milan interested in Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has been in superb form this season

Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace and has caught the eye with his consistent performances. The Englishman is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season to fight for a place in the starting XI.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher shine for Crystal Palace against Manchester City last week Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher shine for Crystal Palace against Manchester City last week 👀

However, Chelsea's recent woes have put Gallagher's future up in the air. The Eagles want to keep hold of him, but Serie A duo Juventus and Inter are ready to tempt him to move to Italy. Inter and Juventus even sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old play against Manchester City last week.

Newcastle United tipped to raid the Blues this summer

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Newcastle could mount a raid on Chelsea this summer. The Blues are going through precarious times and could see a mass exodus at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, as relayed by Caught Offside, Kenny tipped the Magpies to dive for any superstar who wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

"Listen, they have the money to do it. They can offer more money than anyone else. There is also the whole project at Newcastle, that looks like the place to be at the moment. That’s the place they are shopping now, that top table. I don’t see why Newcastle wouldn’t be in the conversation," said Kenny.

He continued:

"Obviously, Chelsea have some of the best players in the world. It would be massive for Newcastle to get one of them in. Newcastle would take pretty much all of them, I’m sure. We have to see what happens with this. It’s still developing, and we have no idea what’s going to happen. But if players end up leaving Chelsea, Newcastle will be putting calls in, I’m certain of that."

