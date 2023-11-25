Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; Trevoh Chalobah backed to leave, and more - November 25, 2023

Chelsea travel to St. James' Park on Saturday (November 25) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. New boss Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to pick up a win as he looks to finish in the top four. The Blues are tenth after 12 games, 12 points off leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has been backed to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 25, 2023:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen. According to Calcio Mercato, the Nigerian forward prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen is among the most feared strikers in the world and played a key role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season. However, his future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has come under doubt following a controversial social media post by the club.

Osimhen's contract with the Italian champions expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet. The London giants are attentive to the situation as they look to prise him away to address their striker conundrum.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race, but the player would like to join the Blues.

Trevoh Chalobah backed to leave

Chelsea want to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January, despite his injury, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender was wanted by Nottingham Forest in the summer, while Bayern Munich attempted to prise him away on deadline day. However, the player ended up staying at the club and is now out with a thigh injury.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Chalobah could leave in the winter, even if he remains injured.

"I still think that Chelsea would like to sell Chalobah in January if they can.

"Just because you're injured in a window doesn't mean that you can't go in a window. Tyler Adams going to Bournemouth from Leeds United in the summer is one example of that," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that there's considerable interest in the 24-year-old but hinted that the Bavarians could be eyeing Manchester United's Raphael Varane.

"There are teams, mid-season, looking for centre-backs. Bayern still could be one to watch. They were very keen on Chalobah towards the back end of the summer, but they wanted a loan deal, and it just couldn't be forced through.

"It was unfortunate on deadline day because the German window closed earlier than the UK one, so there was a mad scramble until 5pm UK time. Even though Chalobah wanted the move, no agreement was reached," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Bayern want a centre-back. We've seen the links as well with Manchester United's Raphael Varane, so that might be something to watch."

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Chalobah, but according to Sky Sports, Spurs are no longer interested in the Englishman.

Robert Sanchez has to improve, says journalist

Robert Sanchez (left) arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer

Roberto Sanchez is not an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy at Chelsea, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Senegalese goalkeeper left this summer to join Al-Ahli. Kepa, meanwhile, was signed on loan by Real Madrid as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois. The Blues opted to bring in Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for the vacant position between the sticks.

The Spaniard, though, has endured a mixed time, registering five clean sheets in 15 outings across competitions this season. Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Kepa and Mendy have proven their worth at Stamford Bridge.

“I think all three of those keepers have had problems with their form, but I would not describe Sanchez as an upgrade on Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"When Mendy first came in, I think he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League," said Brown.

He continued:

"I've never thought Sanchez was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

"Kepa obviously has a bit of a chequered history at Chelsea, but when he won his place back, he too looked like a top-quality keeper and it's the reason he got his move to another big club."

Brown admitted that Sanchez has the qualities to be a success but added that he might not be the goalkeeper the London giants need.

“I think Sanchez has a lot to prove. I think he has the skill set to be a success there and I can see why Chelsea signed him.

"But I don't think he's the world class keeper that Chelsea probably need, and he's under pressure now to show his best form, so, hopefully, he's able to turn that situation around and show fans why Chelsea decided to buy him," said Brown.

90 Min have mentioned about Chelsea's interest in Diogo Costa in September, but there's no update on that front at the moment.