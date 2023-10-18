Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Victor Osimhen; Newcastle eyeing Trevoh Chalobah, and more - October 18, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are 11th in the league after eight games, while the Gunners are second.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are planning a January move for Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 18, 2023:

Chelsea want Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move in 2024.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Victor Osimhen, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Nigerian forward’s future at Napoli has been thrown up in the air following a social media controversy. The Blues remain in the market for Romelu Lukaku's replacement and have the 24-year-old on their agenda.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Serie A champions are likely to demand €150 million for their prized asset in 2024.

“Osimhen is in high demand, but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis will still only entertain a sale for a huge price. Napoli argue they ‘paid’ €80m to Lille for Osimhen.

"I say ‘paid’ because it’s complicated, and the total package included a fee, bonuses and a series of player swaps. But whatever the actual total, De Laurentiis is hoping for as close to €150m as he can possibly get if he decides to sell. That may be too ambitious, especially compared to last summer,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Napoli do have two concerns, though. The first is Osimhen hasn’t signed a new two-year deal, which has been on the table all summer. That means his contract expires in 2025, and, thus, buyers will be on red alert in 2024.

"The other factor is Osimhen hasn’t really enjoyed his football under Rudi Garcia. Napoli lost 3-1 to Fiorentina before the international break, and Osimhen was substituted. This drew a fair bit of criticism from fans and not for the first time.”

Jacobs also named Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as possible destination for Osimhen, alongside the Blues.

“Right now, there are plenty of clubs interested in Osimhen, including Chelsea and PSG. Manchester United have also been tracking Osimhen for some time.

"They had a chance to sign him before his Napoli move, but Osimhen was worried about game time back then at Old Trafford. But as with Harry Kane explorations, budget could be an issue for Manchester United,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“A January exit can’t be totally discounted, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s far more of a bidding battle for Osimhen in the summer.

"This is simply because if De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell in January, then only totally crazy money is going to change that, and that will put off a lot, if not all, suitors.”

Osimhen has six goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this season.

Newcastle eyeing Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Trevoh Chalobah, according to 90 Min. The English defender is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are ready to see him leave in January. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but a move failed to see the light of day.

Bayern Munich were eyeing Chalobah in the summer and are likely to return for him at the turn of the year. However, they face competition from the Magpies. The player is eager to leave in search of regular game time to get his career back on track.

Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham are also in the race for the Englishman.

Blues battle Arsenal for Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the services of Ousmane Diomande, according to The Record.

The Ivorian defender has been a first-team regular for Sporting this season, registering two goals and an assist in 10 outings across competitions. The Blues are impressed with his efforts and scouted him during the recent friendly between Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco.

The 19-year-old is wanted at the Emirates, and Chelsea have now joined the party. Sporting are keen to keep the player at the club and turned down a €35 million offer for the player from the Gunners in the summer.

The Lions are working to extend the player’s contract, and Diomande is willing to oblige. There’s a €80 million release clause in his contract, which will remain unaffected by the new deal.