Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix wants to join Newcastle; Manchester City closing in on Mateo Kovacic, and more - June 3, 2023

Chelsea are looking ahead to a pivotal summer following a disappointing season. The Blues finished 12th in the league but have already appointed Mauricio Pochettino to get them back on track.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix wants to join Newcastle United. Elsewhere, Manchester City are closing in on Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 3, 2023:

Joao Felix wants to join Newcastle

Joao Felix has admirers at Newcastle United.

Joao Felix is ready to join Newcastle United this summer, according to The Sun. The Portuguese forward joined Chelsea on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid this January and gave a decent account of himself. The 23-year-old registered four goals in 20 games across competitions in a struggling team, while his overall gameplay was praised.

It was believed that the Blues would consider signing him on a permanent deal this summer. The London giants are looking to usher in a new era under Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea are expected to improve their faltering attack, and Felix was touted as a possible option.

However, the Argentinean manager has decided not to pursue a permanent deal for Felix. Los Rojiblancos remain keen to offload him and are looking for alternate suitors. Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 23-year-old, but the Portuguese wants to return to the Premier League. The Magpies are in the UEFA Champions League next season and remain in the fray for squad upgrades.

Atletico Madrid are willing to let Felix leave on a temporary move but want a modest loan fee to get the deal done. The La Liga giants also want the player's suitors to pay his massive £220,000 per week wages. Those demands are considered excessive by Newcastle, but a deal could materialise if the salary is shared by the two clubs.

Manchester City closing in on Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic's time at Stamford Bridge will come to an end this summer.

Manchester City are close to securing the signature of Mateo Kovacic, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian midfielder has done a decent job since joining Chelsea but will enter the final year of his contract next month. The Blues are unlikely to offer him a new deal, as he's not part of their plans.

The Citizens have moved in to make the most of the situation. Pep Guardiola remains keen to further improve his already impressive squad, especially with Ilkay Gundogan likely to leave.

The Premier League champions are in talks with Kovacic's entourage, and a breakthrough is in sight. City will approach the London giants next to chalk out a deal.

N'Golo Kante wanted in Saudi Arabia

N'Golo Kante's future remains up in the air.

N'Golo Kante has an offer from a Saudi Arabian club, according to 90 Min. The French midfielder is in the final month of his contract with Chelsea but hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Blues have been locked in talks with the player for a while regarding an extension, but their efforts are yet to bear fruit. Clubs around the continent are on high alert regarding the situation, and Kante's possible availability as a free agent this summer.

PSG are already plotting to sign him on a Bosman move as they look to revamp their midfield this summer. However, the 32-year-old also has a huge offer to move to the Middle East this summer. A stay in London with Chelsea cannot be entirely ruled out either, as Kante is assessing his options before coming to a decision.

