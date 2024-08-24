Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Napoli agree Romelu Lukaku deal; Aston Villa offered English ace, and more - August 24, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming trip to the Molineux on Sunday, August 25, to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Blues are coming off a 2-0 hlome win over Servette in midweek in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Meanwhile, Napoli have agreed a deal with the London giants for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have been offered the services of Blues attacker Raheem Sterling.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 24, 2024:

Napoli agree Romelu Lukaku deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Romelu Lukaku

Napoli have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs have been in talks regarding the move for a while, and negotiations have now reached a breakthrough.

The Belgian spent last season on loan at AS Roma, scoring 21 goals and setting up four in 47 games across competitions. However, Lukaku is not part of new Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, new Napoli boss Antonio Conte is eager to rekindle his partnership with the 31-year-old at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer, with Lukaku previously playing under him at Inter Milan. The Italian manager has now been granted his wish.

The Serie A club have reportedly agreed a €45 million deal with the Blues for the Belgian, which includes €30 million up front and €15 million in add-ons. Lukaku will sign a three-year contract, so his Stamford Bridge nightmare looks to be well and truly over, having spent the last two seasons on loan after arriving from Inter in 2021.

Aston Villa offered chance to sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa have been offered the opportunity to secure the signature of Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Mirror. The English forward is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are eager to show him the door.

Sterling has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge since arriving in the summer of 2022. Maresca has informed the 29-year-old that he's free to leave this year. Villa have been offered the chance avail his services.

Sterling could be an upgrade on the options at Unai Emery's disposal, but his wages could be a deal breaker. However, the Spanish manager will only consider a move if he believes that the Englishman would add value to his team.

Chelsea yet to agree Victor Osimhen move, says Fabrizio Romano

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement to sign Victor Osimhem this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have been linked with the Nigerian all summer but have failed to make progress in talks.

Maresca recently hinted that he remains on the hunt for a new No. 9. It was previously suggested that the London giants could try to include Romelu Lukaku in their offer for Osimhen, but that door is now closed.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano suggested that the transfer saga could pick up pace in the final days of the window.

“Guys, I can guarantee that as of today, there is still no substantial update on Victor Osimhen.

"I know there are many Chelsea fans that keep asking, but as I keep telling you, Osimhen to Chelsea is only a topic for the final days of the window, not today, not yesterday, not tomorrow, for the final days alone," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan, as I told you, and doesn’t want to reduce his salary, so let’s see if they can find a way, or maybe if some other door could open for Osimhen."

Romano added that Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are not in talks to sign the Nigerian.

“The only club to have an agreement on the contract this summer was Paris Saint-Germain in July. Then talks between PSG and Napoli were very complicated, and so PSG left the negotiations," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“There is nothing regarding Arsenal’s reported interest from what I know, and it’s also not about which team are the favourites to sign him, it’s about who can agree with Napoli and with the player.

"Let’s see what’s going to happen in the final days, but at the moment, it’s still quiet.”

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli last December but is expected to leave this year.

