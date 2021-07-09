Cristiano Ronaldo could be interested in a move to PSG this summer - Reports

French giants PSG have reportedly caught the attention of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to their shrewd transfer business this summer. The Portuguese star's future at Juventus has been cast in doubt in recent weeks.

According to Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo is intrigued by PSG's new project and transfer strategy. The 36-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with Juventus this summer and could therefore be sold by the Italian outfit.

PSG recently completed the signings of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Acrhaf Hakimi. Mauricio Pochettino's side are also close to securing the signature of Italy shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the coming weeks.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin this summer. Manchester United and PSG are among the clubs that are rumored to be interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 from Real Madrid on a four-year contract in a deal worth £100 million, in the hope that the forward would be able to guide them to an elusive Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, been unable to lead Juventus past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League. Despite the former Manchester United man scoring 36 goals in 44 appearances for the club last season, Juventus are keen to cut their losses this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's €29 million per year salary is proving to be a massive financial burden on the club. Juventus would prefer to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

PSG are looking to bounce back from a 2020-21 season that saw them finish second in Ligue 1, and get knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Manchester City.

The club have already signed the likes of Ramos, Wijnaldum and Hakimi, and seem to be heading in the right direction under Mauricio Pochettino. The presence of former Real Madrid team-mates Sergio Ramos, Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas could entice Cristiano Ronaldo into joining PSG.

🚨



PSG sporting director Leonardo had a conversation with Jorge Mendes. Paris SG set to make big offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.



[@Ekremkonur] pic.twitter.com/bPCHGj4kIw — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 8, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

PSG could look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

PSG could be bracing themselves for the exit of Kylian Mbappe this summer. The French superstar has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club and has given no indication that he is ready to sign a contract extension.

PSG are still studying the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo who considers this option very interesting. [@Santi_J_FM] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 7, 2021

Real Madrid and Liverpool are keen to sign the France international this summer. PSG could look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus to replace Kylian Mbappe if the 22-year-old leaves the club.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee