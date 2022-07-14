Cristiano Ronaldo shares intense workout image amid uncertainty over Manchester United future: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an intense workout image on his Instagram account as speculation over his future continues to take hold.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly asked the Red Devils to listen to offers made for him this summer from top European sides. However, there has been little interest in the legendary forward, who wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Potential suitors such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea have seemingly been put off by factors such as the player's age and wages.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly doesn't feel that the talismanic forward fits in with the type of squad he is building. Meanwhile, Bayern have quashed any chance of Ronaldo arriving at the Allianz Arena, deeming him to be the wrong profile of player (per Fabrizio Romano).

Therefore, it seems as if the former Juventus star will remain at Manchester United. The Portuguese star has posted an intense workout on his Instagram account as the speculation continues:

The Red Devils star is not with the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia, citing 'family reasons'.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defiantly claimed this past week that the 37-year-old was not for sale, saying:

"Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Erik ten Hag now has a reason to drop Cristiano Ronaldo in his Manchester United side

Cristiano Ronaldo could be spending more time on the bench

When Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United's new manager in April, doubts were cast over Cristiano Ronaldo's suitability for the style of play the Dutch tactician implements.

A possession-based, pressing system brought ten Hag much success during his time in charge of Ajax.

The signs are there that the 52-year-old could bring his methods to the United side following their 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

Ronaldo is certainly not one renowned for pressing. Instead, he works best when a team is built around him. If ten Hag needs a reason to limit the Portuguese star's playing time heading into next season, he has just been handed it.

Ronaldo's decision to hand in a transfer request has come back to haunt the legendary forward as there has been no realistic suitor for the forward. There will now be uncertainty over the superstar's role in ten Hag's side come next season.

