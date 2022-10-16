David Villa chooses between PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona icon David Villa was left in a dilemma when asked to choose between signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe or for Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou.

Messi had to leave Barca last year after his contract expired and the club were unable to accommodate his wages as per La Liga regulations. He has been arguably PSG's most important player this season, registering eight goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions.

However, he is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, with the option of being extended by another year. If that doesn't happen, he could leave Les Parisiens as a free agent in 2023.

He has been linked with an emotional return to Barcelona despite PSG's willingness to offer him a new contract. The decision makers at Camp Nou are all in favor of making a move happen if the situation permits them to.

The French club's problems are compounded by Mbappe's desire to leave the club due to what he believes are broken promises. Amid this, Villa was asked to choose who he would rather have at Barcelona right now.

The former Spain international, who shared the pitch 103 times with Messi as teammates, replied (h/t AS):

"Messi has been the best player in history. But for the present and future, Mbappé. He is much younger. Although for Barcelona the return of Messi would be a great joy. I don't know, I don't know. … It's complicated."

Mbappe (23) is 12 years younger than Messi, which automatically makes him a better long-term prospect. However, it is Barca's rivals, Real Madrid, that have been heavily linked with a move to sign the former AS Monaco star.

Marseille boss won't change philosophy despite prospect of facing PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are a trio capable of striking fear into the hearts of any opponent.

Olympique de Marseille manager Igor Tudor, however, remains faithful in his philosophy when his team travels to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (16 October).

PSG sit at the top of the table with 26 points from 10 games, while Marseille are fourth, three points behind the leaders. Speaking ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter, Tudor told beIN Sports:

"I am faithful to my philosophy because I believe in this system, that it has brought results and also because I cannot change it. The players would wonder why we are changing the system."

Messi is a doubt for the match after missing the 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against SL Benfica on Tuesday (11 October).

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes