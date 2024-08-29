"Embarrassing", "Hide your heads in shame" - Social media reacts as Chelsea lose to Servette, qualify to UECL on aggregate

Fans reacted on social media as Chelsea lost 2-1 to Servette in the second leg of the play-off in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, August 29, at Stade de Genève. However, the Blues advanced to the next stage of the competition winning 3-2 on aggregate.

The Blues opened their scoring via French attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku successfully netting a penalty in the 14th minute. Jérémy Guillemenot found the equalizer for Servette in the 32nd minute followed by Enzo Crivelli netting the winning goal in the 72nd minute for the Swiss club.

The Blues bagged a 2-0 win against Servette in the first leg of play-off in the UEFA Conference League on August 22 at Stamford Bridge.

Fans took to social media with posts sharing their opinions on the team's performance against Servette in the play-off of the UEFA Conference League. While some criticized the Blues' play, some were concerned about their chances this season. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Embarrassing performance 💔"

Another added:

"hide your heads in shame"

"Are you not ashamed?" chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Chelsea scoring one goal which is a penalty against a mid team😢 it’s going to be a hard season for us"

Another tweeted:

"It is quite a shame that Chelsea lost today to an unknown club. And it is more shameful to see them struggle to qualify to the Conference League group stage."

"There’s no process if we keep losing to smaller teams 🤦🏾," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Midfield and defense must be improved"

While another wrote:

"Let's gather here and laugh at Chelsea 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

The Blues are currently eighth on the Premier League table with three points in two matches.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's second-leg loss against Servette

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts after his squad faced defeat against Servette in the second leg of play-off in the UEFA Conference League. In the post-match conference, the Italian manager mentioned he was "very worried" about the clash (via Chelsea News):

"I think the first half an hour was comfortable and we had three or four chances to make it 2-0. Then we concede the goal and it’s normal to suffer a little bit. I was very worried about this game.

"For them, it’s probably their biggest game of the season. This kind of game, you have many things to lose and not many things to win. This is why I was so worried yesterday and before the game."

The Blues are set to play against Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on September 1 at Stamford Bridge.

