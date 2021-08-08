"Proud to have shared wonderful moments with you" - Former teammate pens emotional message ahead of Lionel Messi's move to PSG

Ahead of Lionel Messi's potential move to PSG, former Barcelona teammate and good friend Luis Suarez penned an emotional message to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Instagram.

In his post, Suarez said he was proud of Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona which saw the 34-year-old become the greatest footballer the Catalan side has ever seen. Suarez wrote:

"There are not enough words to tell THE STORY YOU WROTE at Barcelona. The club that saw you grow, the club that you love so much and for who you achieved so many titles until you became the best player ever."

Luis Suarez was also thankful to Lionel Messi for helping him settle at Barcelona after his transfer from Liverpool in 2014. The current Atletico Madrid striker is happy to have shared some wonderful moments with Messi on the pitch.

"I will always be grateful for how you received me since I arrived [at Barcelona] because of what a great human being you are. Proud to have shared thousands of wonderful moments with you and be lucky enough to have played with you," said Suarez.

Luis Suarez also wished Lionel Messi the best of luck as the Argentine prepares to leave La Liga to join PSG this summer. The Uruguay striker added:

"I sincerely hope that what happens in the future is the best for you and your family. I love you so much."

Also Read: Jim Beglin's greatest Premier League XI of all-time

PSG are confident on reaching an agreement with Lionel Messi

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG are extremely optimistic about reaching a final agreement with Lionel Messi and his father Jorge. The Barcelona talisman and his representatives are currently waiting for an official contract proposal to kick start the negotiation process.

Lionel Messi is set to address Barcelona and their fans one final time in a press conference later today (Sunday, 8th of August). Messi's father Jorge is set to remain in Spain to attend his son's press conference rather than fly to Paris to start negotiations with PSG.

Leo Messi is waiting for Paris Saint-Germain official contract proposal to arrive and discuss on details. PSG confident to reach total agreement soon. Talks on. 🔴🇫🇷 #Messi



Jorge Messi won’t fly to Paris today - he’s planning to attend Leo press conference tomorrow at Camp Nou. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

According to the French outlet L’Equipe (via Sports Bible), PSG are set to offer Lionel Messi close to €769,000 per week which will see the 34-year-old earn around €40 million per year after taxes. PSG will reportedly offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract with an option to extend it by another year.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Parimal Dagdee