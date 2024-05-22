“Haaland doesn’t know what planet he’s on” - Fans left stunned by pictures of Manchester City stars after Premier League title party

Fans on social media have reacted as pictures of Manchester City players celebrating the Premier League title party surfaced online. City claimed their 10th league title in the club's history on Sunday, May 19, 2024, which was also their fourth consecutive season winning it.

The last gameweek was marked as the league title decider as Manchester City were ahead of second-placed Arsenal by two points and needed a win in their last fixture to claim the title. The Gunners, on the other hand, needed to win their own match and hoped City would drop points.

Manchester City bagged a 3-1 victory against West Ham United at Etihad Stadium and were crowned champions. The home side opened their scoring just two minutes into the match through a Phil Foden goal from an assist by Bernardo Silva. The English midfielder netted again in the 18th minute from an assist by Jérémy Doku.

Hammers' midfielder Mohammed Kudus netted their first and only goal in the 42nd minute, with the first half ending 2-1. Rodri's goal in the 59th minute from another Bernardo Silva assist made it 3-1 for City.

This was manager Pep Guardiola's sixth Premier League title victory with Manchester City.

Fans flooded social media with posts expressing their opinions on the post-celebration pictures of the 2023-2024 Premier League champions. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Haaland might need an assist from KDB to get home 😂"

Another added:

"KDB seems to be the only one who can find his way back home."

"Look at KDB , he looks so fresh he could get on the field and provide an assist 😅," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Grealish looking like a drunk young Sylvester Stallion. 🤣"

Another said:

"The only time of the year Grealish is actively involved."

One user wrote:

"What else is jack good for ? Rodri is so wasted"

While another wrote:

"Hahaha 🤣 Getting drunk doesn't fit rodri."

Manchester City have another chance at bagging some more silverware this season in the FA Cup final where they are pitted against Manchester United on May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp names Manchester City boss as the best manager in the world

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world. He addressed that City are facing 115 charges of financial irregularity, saying he did not know the details but stated that no other manager could have achieved what the Spainiard did at the club.

The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with 115 counts of financial breaches over the years. The case is still being investigated.

Klopp, who has had numerous titanic battles with Guardiola in recent years, hailed the former midfielder in a recent interview, saying (via City Xtra):

"Everybody knows about the 115 charges [at #ManCity), but I have no clue what that means. I only know the number. No matter what has transpired at @ManCity, Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world - and that is truly significant..."

Jürgen Klopp came to Anfield in 2015 and led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years in the 2019–20 season. He also won them their first FA Cup since 2006 in the 2021–22 campaign.