"He’s done everything with the English" - Italian sporting director says Serie A star will move to Manchester United despite Axel Disasi links

Manchester United's reported move for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae won't be scuppered by claims that they're close to signing AS Monaco's Axel Disasi.

That's according to former attorney and sports director Enrico Fedele who has told Radio Marte that Kim Min-jae is heading to Old Trafford. The Italian said (via Sport Witness):

“Does Axel Disasi’s imminent move to Manchester United blow up Kim Min-jae’s move to the Red Devils? The South Korean has already left; he’s done everything with the English, don’t worry. At worst, they’ll buy two defenders.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Kim Min-jae, and reports from Italy indicate a deal has already been reached. The Red Devils need to trigger the South Korean's defender release clause of £45 million.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He made 45 appearances across competitions, helping the Serie A champions keep 20 clean sheets. He also chipped in with four-goal contributions.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have also seemingly moved into pole position to sign Disasi from Monaco this summer. Reports claim that the 25-year-old has decided to join the Premier League giants. They will have no issue paying the Ligue 1 club's £35-45 million (€40-50 million) valuation of the defender.

Disasi has been in excellent form at the Stade Louis II. The Frenchman has made 49 appearances across competitions this season, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets. He also chipped in with 10 goal contributions but is set to leave Rouges et Blancs this summer.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag is expected to ring the changes at Old Trafford this summer. There's uncertainty over the future of Harry Maguire amid a lack of game time this season. Meanwhile, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are set to be released by the Red Devils.

Newcastle United could hijack Manchester United's move for Napoli's Kim Min-jae

Newcastle are interested in Kim Min-jae.

Although Fedele says that Kim Min-Jae is on his way to Manchester United, that may not be the case. Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the South Korean and could look to hijack the Red Devils' move for the defender.

According to The Sun, the Magpies have held talks with the Napoli centre-back's representatives. Ten Hag's side are viewed as favourites to sign the player, but Newcastle are keeping tabs.

The Tyneside giants will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reportedly wants to add competition for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes