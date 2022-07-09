"He’s a Van Dijk type" - Chelsea target praised by Bayern Munich legend

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has lavished praise on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who continues to be linked with a move to the Bavarians and Chelsea.

Matthaus was speaking to Sport Bild where he gave his opinion on the Dutch defender, comparing him to his compatriot Virgil van Dijk:

"He’s a Van Dijk type, can take on the role of defense chief at Bayern, which is missing there. He’s one of the best central defenders in Europe, and at 22 he’s such a young player that Bayern could have done with that position for the next few years. A super transfer if it works – a huge gain.”

De Ligt, 22, has been a mainstay in Juventus' side since joining from Ajax in 2019 for £76.95 million.

He impressed in Turin last season, making 42 appearances for the Old Lady but talks over a new deal with the Serie A giants have reached an impasse.

Speculation has grown over the Dutchman making a move this summer with Chelsea and Bayern Munich circling.

A €90 million bid is reportedly being prepared by the Bundesliga champions for De Ligt, who continues to be one of Chelsea's top transfer targets.

The Blues are dealing with the departures of centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Meanwhile, De Ligt's preference is to join Bayern, with the defender having reportedly agreed terms to join the German side.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current deal with Juventus but a move seems to be on the horizon this summer.

Another blow for Chelsea if Matthijs de Ligt joins Bayern Munich

Chelsea are in dire need of defensive reinforcements following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Both were key players in Thomas Tuchel's defensive system at Stamford Bridge, with the duo part of the west London side's 2021 Champions League success

Rudiger's departure is certainly a huge loss to the Blues as the German had become one of Europe's top centre-backs under Tuchel.

Matthijs de Ligt has all the attributes to replace Rudiger with his imposing presence and leadership qualities.

Having the Dutchman sit alongside the likes of Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in Tuchel's back five could have been a dominant defensive set-up for the Blues.

But the former Ajax captain might be preferring a move to Bayern Munich, which leaves Tuchel left in a fix.

