"There could be a decisive speed up to the negotiation" - Journalist says European giants are readying €90 million bid for Chelsea target

Bayern Munich are prepared to offer a deal worth around €90 million for Juventus defender and Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sportitalia journalist Rudy Galetti.

Chelsea have lost key centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer. They will thus sign two new players to shore up their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill. Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal.

The Blues have reportedly identified Juventus star De Ligt as a potential candidate to strengthen the area. They were even said to be confident about signing the Netherlands international earlier this week.

However, German giants Bayern Munich have since entered the race to land the 22-year-old. The Bavarians have even secured a verbal agreement with the player, according to reports.

There have been suggestions that the Bundesliga champions have made a €75 million offer for De Ligt. It has now emerged that they are willing to offer close to €90 million for the central defender. Galetti wrote on Twitter:

"Bayern Munich are ready to make a new offer for Matthijs de Ligt close to €90 million bonus included. If Juventus decide to accept, there could be a decisive speed up to the negotiation already during the weekend. Chelsea waiting and still vigilant."

#BayernMunich are ready to make a new offer for Matthijs #DeLigt close to €90M bonus included. If #Juventus decide to accept, there could be a decisive speed up to the negotiation already during the weekend. #CFC waiting and still vigilant.

Bayern Munich's efforts to sign De Ligt could progress swiftly if Juventus accept their latest offer. Chelsea, though, are yet to give up hope of acquiring the Dutchman's services and remain 'vigilant', according to Galetti.

It appears Julian Nagelsmann's side are leading the race to sign the Juventus star. However, it remains to be seen if there is a late twist in the tale, with the Blues still interested in the player.

Chelsea close in on Manchester City's Nathan Ake

The Blues are said to be keen to sign two new central defenders during the ongoing transfer window. It appears they could bring in one through the doors at Stamford Bridge soon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in advanced talks to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City, according to the Evening Standard. Talks over a deal for the Netherlands international accelerated this week, as per the report.

Manchester City value the 27-year-old defender at £41 million. However, the price tag is not expected to be an issue for Chelsea, who are keen to re-sign him five years after selling him.

Ake is not the only Manchester City star expected to join the London giants this summer. Raheem Sterling is also said to be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

