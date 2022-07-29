"I hope he is coming back, he is a good player" - Ex-teammate says he'd welcome Chelsea star back to former club

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen has revealed that he would like to see Chelsea forward Timo Werner back at the Bundesliga club.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed last week that Werner is annoyed with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for being 'too critical and skeptical'. He has since been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Werner is not short of options should he decide to leave the Premier League giants this summer. Newcastle United are interested in signing him, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, while Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix.

There have been suggestions that a return to Leipzig is also a possibility for the 26-year-old. Plettenberg reported on Monday that the option is under consideration by all parties involved.

Poulsen has now expressed his desire to reunite with Werner at the Bundesliga club. The Dane hailed the Chelsea forward as a good player and insisted that his return would help Leipzig in their cause to become one of the biggest clubs in Europe. He said the following at a press conference:

"I hope he [Werner] is coming back, he is a good player. We [Leipzig] are a team that are trying to take the next step and develop into one of the biggest clubs in Europe. You need quality players for that. We formed a good partnership in the past."

Werner plied his trade for Leipzig for four years before joining Chelsea for €53 million in 2020. He scored 93 goals and provided 40 assists from 158 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit. However, Werner has failed to replicate that form for the Blues. The forward has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances across competitions for the Premier League side.

The Germany international also formed a good partnership with Poulsen during his time with Die Roten Bullen. The forward duo played 121 matches together and combined to score 20 goals.

Poulsen is prepared to welcome his former strike partner back to Leipzig this summer. It now remains to be seen if Domenico Tedesco's side can acquire the German's services, amidst interest from other clubs.

Werner has transfer 'vetoed' by Chelsea boss Tuchel

Leipzig, though, could struggle to convince Chelsea to sanction a move for Werner this summer. Blues manager Tuchel has reportedly put a stop to the German's plans to leave the club.

The London giants have already allowed striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan this summer. Tuchel thus appears reluctant to lose another forward and is said to have 'vetoed' a transfer for Werner. In addition to the German, the Blues only have 20-year-old Armando Broja as a traditional striker in their squad.

