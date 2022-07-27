Chelsea star has transfer 'vetoed' by Thomas Tuchel amid approach from former club: Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has put a stop to Timo Werner's plans to leave the Blues this summer, according to German magazine Kicker.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed last week that Werner is annoyed with Tuchel for being 'too critical and skeptical'. The forward has since been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Werner : His possible departure can become a hot topic. Been told that Werner is annoyed of the fact that Tuchel is too critical & skeptical. There is no harmony. Timo likes #CFC a lot but he wants to play regularly. His big aim: A big role at the World Cup. @SkySportDE Update #Werner: His possible departure can become a hot topic. Been told that Werner is annoyed of the fact that Tuchel is too critical & skeptical. There is no harmony. Timo likes #CFC a lot but he wants to play regularly. His big aim: A big role at the World Cup. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/VnyP8mqn0y

There were suggestions that the Blues will look to include Werner in a swap deal for Nordi Mukiele at RB Leipzig. However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have gone on to sign the Frenchman from the Bundesliga club.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Werner : He won’t be part of a swap deal with Mukiele and @CFC . Mukiele is on verge to join PSG according to @FabrizioRomano and @philipphinze24 . Leipzig will receive around €15m transfer fee with possible bonus payments included. Announcement this week. @SkySportDE Update #Werner: He won’t be part of a swap deal with Mukiele and @CFC. Mukiele is on verge to join PSG according to @FabrizioRomano and @philipphinze24. Leipzig will receive around €15m transfer fee with possible bonus payments included. Announcement this week. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪

Plettenberg then reported on Monday that a return to former club Leipzig is still an option for Werner. It was claimed that the possibility was under consideration by all parties involved.

It has now emerged that Domenico Tedesco's side have made an approach for Werner. Leipzig, though, are not the only club interested in the 26-year-old, with Newcastle United also said to be in the mix.

However, Werner's suitors have received a major blow in their hopes of acquiring his services. According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea manager has 'vetoed' a transfer for the Germany international.

The news comes as a surprise as it was said that tensions are rising between the player and the manager. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the former Leipzig forward.

Chelsea have allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan during the ongoing transfer window. While the Blues have strengthened their attack with the signing of Raheem Sterling, Tuchel could still see value in Werner.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have struggled to get deals for their preferred targets across the line so far. It is unclear whether Tuchel's stance over the forward will change if they in another forward this summer.

How has Werner fared for Chelsea?

The Blues signed Werner from Leipzig for a fee of £47.5 million in the summer of 2020. The German has gone on to made 89 appearances across all competitions for the London giants.

Werner found the back of the net 23 times and provided 21 assists for his teammates in those matches. He also helped Tuchel's side win the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

However, the forward has struggled to cement his place in the club's regular starting XI. He is said to be keen to secure regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

