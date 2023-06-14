ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez is confident that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe will move to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is in jeopardy after he sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter confirming his intention not to extend his stay at the club when his deal expires in 2024.

That has led to PSG reportedly placing Mbappe on the transfer list, and Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. The Parisians weren't prepared for the Frenchman to run down his contract.

Faez has made a wager regarding the possibility of Mbappe joining Los Blancos this summer (via ESPN):

"I'm ready to bet 95% of my salary that Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer."

The 24-year-old snubbed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu when he renewed his deal with PSG. It was initially thought that his new deal was a three-year deal. However, it emerged that he signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Mbappe is unwilling to trigger the one-year option, so his future at the Parc des Princes is in doubt. Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to meet the Parisians' €200 million valuation of the striker.

The French attacker was instrumental for Christophe Galtier's side this season, scoring 41 goals and providing ten assists in 43 games across competitions. He joined the Parisians in 2018 from AS Monaco for €180 million and has won five Ligue 1 titles at the Parc des Princes.

PSG unhappy with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's comments about potential Kylian Mbappe signing

Florentino Perez has drawn the ire of the Parisians for his Mbappe comments.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have been at loggerheads throughout the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. The duo have clashed over the French striker amid Los Blancos' attempts to sign him.

Perez has only further infuriated the Parisians when he was seen in a video claiming he would sign Mbappe. He was asked about the potential capture of the young forward, to which he responded:

“Yes, but not this year.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are irked by the video that has swept social media. They have reportedly grown tired of the constant links between Mbappe and Madrid.

Perez's comments came before Mbappe had submitted a letter to the Ligue 1 champions regarding not extending his deal at the Parc des Princes. That has led to Madrid reigniting their interest in the forward, but the tension between the two clubs could affect a potential deal.

