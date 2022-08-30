"I can't tell you it's completely over" – PSG manager Christophe Galtier hints at signing 27-year-old defender despite 'very difficult' negotiations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is tight-lipped about the club's pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Skriniar, who is in the final year of his contract, has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro this summer. Since arriving from Sampdoria for a fee of €20 million in the summer of 2017, the 27-year-old has helped the Nerrazzuri lift three trophies.

PSG have been involved in the developing transfer saga for more than two months, with the Serie A giants rejecting multiple advances for Skriniar. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians failed with their latest bid of €50 million plus add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“I can confirm that he’s key player for us and he’ll stay”. Inter CEO Marotta: “Milan Škriniar will not leave, he will stay with us for sure. Owners have decided not to be tempted by Paris Saint-Germain bid and approaches”.“I can confirm that he’s key player for us and he’ll stay”. Inter CEO Marotta: “Milan Škriniar will not leave, he will stay with us for sure. Owners have decided not to be tempted by Paris Saint-Germain bid and approaches”. 🚨🔵 #transfers“I can confirm that he’s key player for us and he’ll stay”. https://t.co/Qpk1ESgLdV

At a pre-match press conference, Galtier shed light on the Parisians' pursuit of Skriniar. He said (via RMC Sport):

"I can't tell you it's completely over. There are always surprises in the transfer window. Skriniar has been a target player for a long time. Negotiations are very difficult with Inter; you have to respect their position. But anything is possible."

Skriniar has registered 11 goals and four assists in 218 games across competitions for Inter Milan. He's expected to provide competition to Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe if a deal goes through.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have identified Monaco defender Axel Disasi as a alternate option in case they fail to land Skriniar. Monaco could part ways with the 24-year-old for €50 million.

The Parisians have made five additions to their squad this summer - Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes and Hugo Ekitike - for a combined sum of over €105 million.

PSG, who are atop the Ligue 1 standings with ten points from four games, will next lock horns with Toulouse on Wednesday (August 31).

PSG boss remains apprehensive about Fabian Ruiz signing

At a press conference, Christophe Galtier opened up about the potential arrival of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. He said:

"You have the information that Fabian Ruiz is very close to PSG. We had targeted Fabian Ruiz for a long time; there are discussions. Nothing is official yet. We have already seen signatures acquired that ultimately were not made."

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians have reached an agreement with Napoli in a deal of €23 million for Ruiz. The Spaniard is set to sign a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

A left-footed central midfielder with an eye for a pass, Ruiz has registered 22 goals and 15 assists in 166 appearances for Gli Azzurri. He relished his most prolific campaign last season, scoring seven goals and laying out five assists in 38 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav