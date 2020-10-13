Juventus News Roundup: Juve tipped to sign Chelsea star in January, Bianconeri top target discusses exit rumours and more: 13 October 2020

Juventus fared well in the summer transfer window and managed to reduce the average age of their squad by two years whilst signing some top quality players. The Bianconeri are now looking to settle down early in a new and exciting season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 13 October 2020.

Juventus-Napoli decision expected to come on Wednesday

Gennaro Gattuso

The decision on what will happen with the unplayed Juventus vs Napoli match will be reached on Wednesday, as per reports. Napoli had decided not to show up in Turin after local health authorities advised them against making the trip after several of their staff members and players tested positive for the coronavirus.

As per protocol, Napoli went into isolation. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri followed the Lega Serie A protocol and turned up for the game and even announced their playing XI via social media an hour prior to the scheduled start of the game.

Two of the possible outcomes are as follows: Juventus could be handed a 3-0 win as the match could be considered to have been forfeited by Napoli. Or the match could be rescheduled to be played on a different day.

The report adds that even if Napoli are not struck with a 3-0 loss, a point could be taken away from them for not turning up for the match.

Agnelli says the COVID protocol was clear and Juventus followed it to the letter, while suggesting Napoli did not. https://t.co/9qDdxbgI4Z — Black & White & Read All Over (@JuventusNation) October 5, 2020

Arkadiusz Milik talks about wanting to leave Napoli

Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been told that he has no place in the side and will have to wait it out till January and hope to secure a move then. Milik refused to sign a new deal at Napoli and has been thrown out of the team.

He has now revealed that he wanted to leave in the summer but the clubs he had 'greenlighted' could not reach an agreement with Napoli. Speaking to Sportowefakty.pl via TuttoMercato, Milik said,

“Napoli wanted to extend and faced with a crossroads: sign the renewal or leave. “I decided to try something new elsewhere. My agent was looking for a new solution, some teams got interested and we talked.

“But the pandemic has complicated things, even for other players besides me. I don’t want to mention the names of the teams that have sought me but the truth is that for some proposals I had given the green light but the teams in question did not find an agreement with Napoli and I had to stay. ”

Juventus tipped to land Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri in action for Chelsea

Juventus have been tipped to land Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window. Emerson who had joined Chelsea from AS Roma has now fallen down the pecking order and is the third-choice left-back for Frank Lampard after Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

The report claims that Juventus tried to sign Emerson in the summer transfer window and will come back for him in the winter. Inter Milan is also interested in Emerson Palmieri as Antonio Conte wants to reunite with the player he signed at Stamford Bridge.