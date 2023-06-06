Lionel Messi’s brother provides honest response when asked about PSG superstar’s future

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo has been unable to give an update on the soon-to-be departing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker's future.

Messi is leaving the Parisians when his contract expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon has three suitors chasing his signature: Barcelona, Al Hilal, and Inter Miami.

Barca are eager to seal Messi's return to Camp Nou but their operation is in doubt due to their financial complications. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that it will take a miracle for the Blaugrana icon to reunite with the Catalan giants.

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo was asked about speculation regarding the departing PSG attacker. He responded to SPORT:

“Messi’s future? I have no idea."

With doubts growing over Barca's capabilities to resign Messi it is Al Hilal who are emerging as favorites. The Saudi Pro League giants have reportedly offered the Argentine a record-breaking €400 million per year offer. This shatters the previous record set by Al Nassr when signing his rival Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year €200 million per year deal in January.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami also hold an interest as they look to lure one of football's greatest-ever players to the MLS. They are currently managerless and reports claim they are targeting Messi's former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino. They think this may help convince the legendary forward to arrive at DRV PNK Stadium this summer.

Lionel Messi leaves PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion with a record of 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. His time in Paris was a mixed one amid issues of adaptation and a fractious relationship with fans.

PSG's Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo is playing a key role in potential Barcelona return

Antonella Roccuzzo (left) appears to be pushing for Messi to return to Barca.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo appears to want the Argentine icon to return to Barca this summer. Reports claim that the Argentine influencer is playing a crucial role in the possibility of the iconic forward returning to Camp Nou.

Messi and Roccuzzo spent 21 years in Catalonia during his time as a Blaugrana player. He became an icon of the game during his spell with the Catalan giants, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances.

The Argentine didn't want to leave Barca in 2021 but they were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain. He gave an emotional address to the club during his farewell press conference.

Lionel Messi and Roccuzzo then headed to Paris with the legendary attacker signing a two-year deal at PSG. However, the duo never seemed comfortable in the French capital amid adaptation struggles. Hence, a return to Barca where he, his wife, and their three boys are familiar may be what she is yearning for.

