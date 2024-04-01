Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah equals incredible record held only by Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer after scoring winner vs Brighton

After scoring the winning goal for Liverpool on Sunday, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah equaled a record held only by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. The Reds bagged a 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, March 31, at Anfield.

Salah's goal against Brighton was his 25th goal contribution (16 G, 9 A) this season, and it is also the seventh consecutive Premier League season where he has reached that number. He is now the third player after Henry and Shearer to record 25+ goal contributions in seven different Premier League seasons.

According to a social media post by OptaJoe, Salah had 12 shots in the match against Brighton, which is his highest in a Premier League game.

In the post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp answered questions about Mohamed Salah's performances after returning from injury. He said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Yes, playing-wise, absolutely. Imagine if Mo would have finished off all the situations in his career, that would have been crazy numbers, so it is absolutely fine. Mo as well, like others, was a bit in a rush in the finishing situations in the first half, the finishes were not like they can do it."

Klopp added:

“But then being that calm in the decisive moment when you have to finish the biggest chance we had, it was the best football situation we played, that then makes a real goalscorer so I am absolutely happy with everything. He could play 90-something [minutes] and now we just have to keep going."

Overall, Mohamed Salah has 153 goals and 68 assists in 241 league games for Liverpool.

Liverpool make it to the top of the Premier League table

With their victory against Brighton on Sunday, the Reds marched to the top of the Premier League table. They are two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and three points ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

The Reds received another boost to their title charge on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City drew 0-0 against each other at the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck opened the scoring in the second minute of the match against the Reds. However, they could not keep up after Luis Díaz netted the equalizer in the 27th minute and Mo Salah scored the winner in the 65th minute.

In the post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the team's performance and said:

"We need all the boys. Darwin [Nunez] opened up so many spaces for us, Lucho [Diaz] was incredible, so they all were really good today. How I said, the two centre-halves, outstanding. It was a really, really good football game against just an opponent where you know exactly that it will be the hardest work."

Liverpool will face Sheffield United next on Thursday, April 4, in the Premier League.

