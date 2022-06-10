“Liverpool fans would have him” – Trevor Sinclair claims Anfield faithful will welcome Manchester City forward if he decides to leave Etihad

Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair has stated that Liverpool fans would welcome Raheem Sterling if the current Cityzen leaves the Etihad this summer.

Speaking to Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour on TalkSPORT, Sinclair said:

“I think they’d have him. I think Liverpool fans would have him back because they’ve seen what he’s won at Manchester City and the way that he’s conducted himself. Obviously it was not the greatest way to leave the football club and there was a lot of animosity between the club, the fans, and Raheem."

However, Sinclair added a note of caution:

“But whether Raheem goes back there? He might be a little bit scared by the way he was treated when he left. But I think Liverpool would have him.”

Raheem Sterling @sterling7 50th Premier League Etihad goal and 3 important points! High 🖐 There’s no place like home50th Premier League Etihad goaland 3 important points! High 🖐 @ManCity There’s no place like home 👌 50th Premier League Etihad goal ⚽️ and 3 important points! High 🖐 @ManCity https://t.co/26DmAXUthv

With City's purchase of Erling Haaland, attacking players like Raheem Sterling have fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. The star has been linked to numerous clubs in recent weeks, with the latest reports stating Chelsea's interest.

According to other reports, the Blues will have to battle for Sterling's signature with Real Madrid. On the other hand, Arsenal have long been linked to the Manchester City star.

Back in 2015, the star made a record-breaking £49.8 million move to Etihad after a long contract dispute with the Reds and then-manager Brendan Rodgers.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, according to The Guardian Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, according to The Guardian 👀 https://t.co/aE4BHkug7t

Could Sterling remain at Manchester City? Can he move to Liverpool?

In recent times, Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move back to Anfield, with his interest in the Reds being reported over six months ago. However, there have been no notable reports of both parties meeting for a deal of any sort.

Trevor Sinclair may expect the fans at Anfield to welcome Sterling back with open arms, but he may never don the famous red uniform for Liverpool again.

It seems like the Reds are opting for a youthful squad through their transfer policy. Players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are yet to sign new contracts, and bar Thiago Alcantara, Jurgen Klopp's latest signings have been under 25 years of age.

With Sterling now 27, it is unlikely that they will be pushing to bring back their former youth player. Perhaps the star could remain at Manchester City and fight for his spot under Guardiola.

