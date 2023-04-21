Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler pokes fun at Manchester United with hilarious tweet after Europa League exit

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler mocked Manchester United on Twitter following their disappointing exit from the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils were thrashed 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate) by Sevilla on Thursday (April 20) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It was a torrid night for Erik ten Hag's men who were second-best all game.

Fowler, who spent most of his career as Manchester United's foe, took no time in poking fun at their exit. He posted an image of himself, Jamie Redknapp and Sami Hyypia holding the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup. The trio won those trophies as part of the Anfield side in the 2000-01 season. He captioned it:

"Micky mouse treble (laughing face)."

Fowler was perhaps hinting at the fact that their treble doesn't rank higher than the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. The Red Devils' chances of emulating Liverpool's 2000-01 treble-winning campaign have ended.

In fact, they're at risk of losing their feat as the only English club to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble. Their cross-city neighbours Manchester City are on course to do so. The Cityzens trail Arsenal by four points in the title race with a game in hand and eight games remaining. Pep Guardiola's men are also in the semifinals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Manchester United's Cup treble hopes were ended by an impressive Sevilla display. Goals from Youssef En-Neysri (2) and Loic Bade stunned the visiting Red Devils. It means Ten Hag's men will now concentrate on a top-four finish in the Premier League and win the FA Cup to thwart City's treble hopes.

Wesley Sneijder warns Manchester United and Liverpool against signing Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber's heading abilitiy is questionable.

Jurrien Timber, 21, has been linked with a move to Liverpool amid reports from GOAL claiming that his wife is looking for houses in Merseyside. The Dutch defender was also a target for Manchester United last summer but opted to stay with Ajax.

However, Sneijder has advised the two Premier League clubs against a move for Timber. He doesn't think the centre-back possesses the necessary attributes to excel in English football.

The Real Madrid legend cited Timber's 5' 9" height as an issue, telling Dutch TV show Veronica Offside:

"He loses every header and in England – against those wardrobes in the Premier League – that will be his downfall."

Timber's former teammate Lisandro Martinez arrived at Old Trafford last summer. There were doubts about his height (5' 9"), but he has been a key player for Manchester United. Sneijder compared the two:

"Lisandro Martinez is also small, but he can still jump and rise above players. I used to see that with (former Real Madrid teammate) Fabio Cannavaro. He was also small, but he won every header."

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the market next summer. However, bolstering their midfield is at the top of their agenda with two arrivals being touted.

