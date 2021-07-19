Manchester City set price tag for Juventus target - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The 24-year-old is the subject of interest from Italian giants Juventus. The Bianconeri are keen to sign a striker to provide competition to Alvaro Morata next season.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City have set a price tag of £43 million for Gabriel Jesus. The transfer fee could prove to be a major obstacle for Juventus in their pursuit of the striker due to their dire financial situation.

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2017. The striker was an instant hit at Manchester City as he scored seven goals in his opening ten games for the club.

Over the years, Gabriel Jesus has been a massive asset to Manchester City and has proven to be the perfect understudy for Argentina striker Sergio Aguero. The 24-year-old has, however, struggled to become the No.1 striker at Manchester City and is often used as an impact substitute.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola preferred to play Raheem Sterling or Kevin de Bruyne as a 'false nine' ahead of Gabriel Jesus last season. Jesus scored fourteen goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. He was expected to become Manchester City's first-choice striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero at the end of last season.

Manchester City's desire to sign a top-quality striker this summer has led many to believe that Jesus could seek a move away from the club this summer. Juventus are rumored to be interested in the Brazilian.

The Bianconeri are set to embark on a new era under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian is keen to sign a striker to give competition to Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Juventus are unlikely to spend £43 million to sign Msnchester City star Gabriel Jesus unless they can offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Juventus' current financial situation has forced them to consider selling Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The 36-year-old's €29 million a year salary is proving to be a massive financial burden on the club.

Man City's Gabriel Jesus demand amid Juventus chase points towards second Harry Kane bidhttps://t.co/b8bNOJkFVg pic.twitter.com/iZ2FXGYTw3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 16, 2021

Juventus will therefore look to offload the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they decide to pursue a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. Manchester United and PSG have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also read: Paul Merson's 5 bold predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee