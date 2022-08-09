"Medical tests later today" - Fabrizio Romano confirms €20 million exit of Chelsea star

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is on the verge of securing a permanent transfer to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reports of a fallout between Werner and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel emerged last month. The forward has since been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with several clubs said to be interested in him.

However, it has been evident for a while that the Germany international prefers to return to his former club Leipzig. It now appears that he is just one step away from having his wish come true.

The Bundesliga club have reached an agreement to re-sign Werner from Chelsea, with documents also signed by the two sides. The player is now scheduled to undergo a medical later today (August 9), according to Romano.

It was previously claimed that the Blues will earn an initial sum of around €30-€35 million from the transfer. However, the Italian journalist has revealed that the fee will be €20 million plus add-ons. He wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea and RB Leipzig have signed the contracts for Timo Werner deal. All completed during the night for €20m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, full agreement was reached during the weekend. Werner will undergo medical tests later today."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RBLeipzig



Werner will undergo medical tests later today. Chelsea and RB Leipzig have signed the contracts for Timo Werner deal. All completed during the night for €20m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, full agreement was reached during the weekend.Werner will undergo medical tests later today. Chelsea and RB Leipzig have signed the contracts for Timo Werner deal. All completed during the night for €20m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, full agreement was reached during the weekend. 🚨🤝 #RBLeipzigWerner will undergo medical tests later today. https://t.co/uNpKob3PeD

The London giants have made five major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have roped in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina for £165 million.

Chelsea are now seemingly looking to move a few players on before the window slams shut. They have already allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan, but more players are expected to follow.

Werner is next in line to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge as things stand. Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi could also leave the club soon, with the latter subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund and other teams.

How has Werner fared for Chelsea?

Werner joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club Leipzig for €50 million in the summer of 2020. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the Germany international.

The 26-year-old has made 89 appearances across all competitions for the Blues. He found the back of the net 23 times and provided 21 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Werner also helped the London giants win the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Tuchel.

The forward missed out on a place in the Blues' matchday squad to face Everton in their season opener at the weekend. He will now be looking to hit the ground running at Leipzig ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer