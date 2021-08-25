Member of Qatari Royal Family teases with a picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG kit

Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, brother of PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, recently tweeted out a picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a PSG kit.

In his tweet, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani teased fans by suggesting the French club might move for Cristiano Ronaldo following the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer.

The tweet had just one picture of the two global superstars in a PSG kit with the caption "Maybe" in English, French and Spanish.

Quizás ?

Maybe ?

Peut-être ? pic.twitter.com/qHMIgHmYcV — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

It is a dream of many football fans to see both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play for the same team. However, in these tough financial times caused by the ongoing global pandemic, only PSG are the club that can afford to pay the wages of two superstars at the same time.

The tweet was made yesterday evening while Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is still up for debate. The 36-year-old forward has not yet committed to a new deal with the Bianconeri, and is rumoured to be looking at other options regarding his future.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is just days away from making his PSG debut. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to debut against Brest on 29th August following his free transfer from Barcelona. The 34-year-old Argentine has already trained with his new club, and is now all set to make his much-awaited debut.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo join Lionel Messi at PSG?

PSG could afford both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Parisian giants are currently not interested in signing the Portuguese superstar this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be looking for potential new options, with Premier League champions Manchester City being the club contacted by Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes. However, City are not keen on paying the €25 million asking price from Juventus, as things stand.

The situation at PSG could change if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave Paris to join Real Madrid before the transfer window shuts. At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not be uniting at PSG anytime soon.

However, it is an interesting proposition to imagine two long-term rivals playing for the same club towards the fag end of their respective careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation ⚪️🇵🇹



He wanted to “look for potential new options”.



PSG are currently not interested.



Mendes contacted Manchester City but Juve want €25m and #MCFC have NO intention to pay any fee. “Complicated”.



Juve are still convinced that Cristiano will stay. pic.twitter.com/zGTF5Bymtp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

