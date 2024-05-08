"Most overrated winger in present-day football", "Robbing a living" - Fans slam PSG attacker for his performance after loss to Borussia Dortmund

Fans are criticizing Ousmane Dembélé for his performance for PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7. The clash ended in a 1-0 loss for the home side, which marked their elimination from the competition.

After a goalless first half, the Bundesliga club opened the scoring just five minutes into the second half, courtesy of defender Mats Hummels' goal from an assist by Julian Brandt.

Although the Ligue 1 table-toppers created a few chances and had five shots on target during the game, they failed to score. 26-year-old French winger Dembélé missed two chances, had only 33 percent of successful dribbles (2/6), lost 12 of his 18 duels, and received a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Fans flooded social media with posts, expressing anger and disappointment in the former Barcelona player for his gameplay against Borussia Dortmund. Here is a collection of reaction posts from X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Ousmane Dembele has to be the most overrated winger in present-day football. His decision making is awful. Found myself frustrated watching him."

Another added:

"Dembele was poor. Couldn't even play one single accurate cross. Hakimi too."

"Congratulations to Dembele for "winning the reaching further than Barcelona" trophy," chimed in another fan.

One user posted:

"Dembele should not be wearing the 10 for any team."

Another said:

"My brain can still not comprehend how dembele played the full 90. I also can not comprehend how we continued to try to play down the right through dembele when we have MBAPPE on the left."

Borussia Dortmund claimed the Champions League trophy back in 1996-97 while PSG are yet to win their first.

PSG boss on UCL semi-final loss against Borussia Dortmund

PSG made their UEFA Champions League exit after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals. German forward Niclas Füllkrug netted a goal in the 36th minute from an assist by center-back Nico Schlotterbeck for Dortmund in the first leg.

Following their elimination from the Champions League, PSG manager Luis Enrique said:

"We wit the post 6 times, we had 31 shots on goal… but we didn’t score. It feels impossible to believe this."

The PSG boss added:

"Our xG tonight has been 3, BVB’s xG has been around 0.7… they scored, we didn’t. This is football. We accept the verdict. Congrats to BVB.”

The other two semi-finalists are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich who are pitted against each other on May 8 for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.