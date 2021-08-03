Newcastle join Tottenham and Arsenal in race to sign Juventus star - Reports

Newcastle United has joined the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman has been transfer-listed by Juventus this summer and has therefore been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs.

According to Goal, Newcastle will join Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the race to sign Aaron Ramsey. The Magpies have reportedly contacted Juventus over the 30-year-old's availability.

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with the Gunners in the summer of 2019.

The midfielder immediately became a regular member of the starting XI at Juventus under the management of Maurizio Sarri in his debut season with the club.

He made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants and contributed four goals as he helped the club win the Serie A title. Ramsey, however, fell down the pecking order at Juventus after the arrival of Andrea Pirlo last season.

New Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly believes Aaron Ramsey is surplus to requirements at the Serie A club and is open to selling the midfielder this summer.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is eager to build on an impressive 12th place finish in the Premier League last season by signing some top-quality players this summer.

The Magpies desperately lacked goals and creativity from midfield last season and were heavily reliant on the offensive skills of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle is likely to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signature of the former Arsenal star.

Ramsey could, however, prefer to move to Newcastle as he is guaranteed to become a regular starter under Steve Bruce next season.

Aaron Ramsey will need to take a massive pay-cut if he is to leave Juventus to join a Premier League club

Aaron Ramsey is currently earning an eye-watering €400,000 per week at Juventus.

The Welshman will need to take a significant pay-cut if he is to force through a move to a Premier League club next season.

Juventus could be willing to send Aaron Ramsey out on a season-long loan to Newcastle United if the Premier League side is unable to meet the Bianconeri's €15 million asking price for the midfielder.

