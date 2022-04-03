"Part of a process that requires time" - Pochettino compares PSG's UEFA Champions League failures to Juventus and Manchester City 

Under-fire Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino has defended himself for his team’s exit from the Champions League. The Parisians have yet again failed to achieve their ultimate goal of lifting Europe’s premier competition and the blame has fallen on Pochettino.

At a press conference (via Football Italia), the Argentine tactician used other European juggernauts without a recent Champions League trophy to vindicate himself, saying:

“So far, PSG have reached the Champions League semi-final and the final, so it’s part of a process that requires time. There are also clubs like Juventus and Manchester City who want to win the Champions League, but they cannot achieve what they are working for.”

While Pochettino might have a point, the pill might not be easier to swallow for the club's fans. This is especially considering that the club's board has spent a fortune bringing the best players to the club in recent years.

It is unknown if Paris Saint-Germain intend to persist with Pochettino. According to The Sunday Times, the Argentine is reportedly on thin ice following his limp exit in the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

The Parisian giants will likely look to dust themselves off and try again next season.

Kylian Mbappe could sign for PSG and snub Real Madrid: Reports

According to a report from Le10Sport, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could renew his contract this season due to pressure from his entourage.

The report claims that the French giants are intent on keeping their star from leaving for another club. They have reportedly submitted a new, highly lucrative offer. While there have been widely reported agreements regarding Mbappe joining Real Madrid in the summer, no official announcements have been made.

The star's representatives are keen on Mbappe staying in France. They are reportedly delighted with how much the Parisian giants want to keep him.

Madrid have been courting the 23-year-old, having long kept him on their radar. Although his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu seemed almost set in stone, there could be a turn-around.

It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds in the summer.

