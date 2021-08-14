PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino confident about Kylian Mbappé staying

There's bad news for Real Madrid's ardent supporters as their transfer target Kylian Mbappé has put a lid on Florentino Pérez's plans of signing him this season. The most recent revelation in this transfer saga comes straight from the mouth of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has made it clear that the club has no intention of letting a star player like Mbappé leave during the current summer transfer window. During the last month, there was much speculation about the French forward pushing for a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

When the spotlight landed on the Lionel Messi transfer saga, there were questions about whether PSG would let Mbappé leave so that the club could comply with the Financial Fair Play rules of Ligue 1. All the buzz was put to sleep by what the PSG boss said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Will Mbappe still be with us in three weeks' time? I have nothing to say about what the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] said. Kylian is our player and will remain so," Pochettino.

Mbappé stated in May that his biggest dream is to win the Champions League trophy for PSG. This was an indication that there is little to no chance of the Frenchman jumping ship before the conclusion of the current transfer window.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino about Mbappé-Real rumours: “I’m not gonna comment what our president said about Kylian. Mbappé is here and he’s our player, there’s nothing else to say”. 🇫🇷 #Mbappé



“Icardi is part of the team. Many things could happen but he’s here with us”. #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

Mbappé has expressed an interest in playing in a Real Madrid shirt but he might now want to do so immediately. The forward has one year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes. Pushing for a move would only put Madrid in an unwinnable situation that could hit the wrong chord with Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreover, from a business standpoint, if Mbappé stalls and does not extend his contract with the Parisians, he could go to the Spanish capital on a free transfer in the next transfer window.

From having Mbappé to acquiring Messi

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was also asked about the recent acquisition of one of the best players on the planet - Lionel Messi. Pochettino replied:

"It all started with the announcement from Barcelona, and from there the communication began, and I want to highlight the great work of the club, the president and the sporting director who in just a few days have made a deal of this caliber possible. These are things that have enormous value. We were all on the same page with regard to his arrival."

Pochettino added:

"Having Messi awakens a positive state of very good energy, we've all felt that, also the city and the fans. Coaches always want to have that problem of putting together teams with top players and making decisions, that's what we're there for."

Messi's enjoying the Argentina family at PSG 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xNRfeKeNl5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 13, 2021

Having brought in players like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Lionel Messi puts a lot of added pressure on the manager to deliver on expectations. Mbappé will have

PSG will be expected to compete for all possible silverware, with an extra emphasis on bringing the Champions League title to the French capital.

