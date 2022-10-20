PSG join Real Madrid and Man City in monitoring 21-year-old Serie A star: Reports

According to 90min, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid, and Manchester City are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskheila.

The Georgian was signed by the Italian club earlier in the summer for a fee of €10 million from Rubin Kazan. He has made that sum look like an absolute bargain.

Kvaratskheila has been in stunning form for the Serie A giants, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 14 games in all competitions.

His unorthodox style makes the player a handful. While the Georgian might not always be the technically most accurate player, he knows his way of finding the end product.

This has garnered interest from several top clubs, including PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

PSG added Fabian Ruiz to their roster as they signed the Spaniard from Napoli earlier in the summer.

While other European giants, including the Parisians, are interested in the player, the Serie A side are not ready to part ways with him. The 21-year-old has a contract until 2027 with the Italian outfit.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier talked about his son Jordan being a staff for Ajaccio

PSG manager Christophe Galtier

PSG are set to take on Ajaccio next in Ligue 1 on October 22. The occasion will mark a special personal occurrence for French tactician Christophe Galtier as his son Jordan will be present in the Ajaccio staff.

Here's what the 56-year-old told the reporters ahead of the game (via RMC Sport):

"It will be a special moment for a father to see one of his boys on a Ligue 1 bench next door, in a confrontation. I think it will be a special moment. We will have to quickly disregard it."

Galtier added:

"He is a boy passionate about football, which did not have a career that he could have thought of having, compared to the qualities he had. He quickly projected himself into a career as an educator and trainer. He was called to be Olivier Pantaloni's assistant."

Galtier admitted that Jordan is quite independent but was skeptical about commenting on his future this early. He said:

"He is independent, very independent. We talk about him quite often in the family. He has references other than those of his father. He studies and analyzes a lot. Will he one day be head coach? I don't know. Will he be part of my staff one day? He's very young, I've trained a lot, I don't know."

The Parisians are currently top of the Ligue 1 table, three points above second-placed Lorient.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes