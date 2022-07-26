PSG Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea enter race for Inter Milan defender; Juventus propose swap deal for Argentinean midfielder, and more - July 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka in a friendly on Monday. Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were among the goals for the Ligue 1 champions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race to sign an Inter Milan defender wanted by the Parisians. Elsewhere, Juventus have proposed a swap deal for an Argentinean midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 25, 2022:

Chelsea enter race for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Chelsea have entered the race for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

PSG are hot on the heels of the Slovak defender and have already agreed personal terms with the player. However, a move has failed to materialise, as the French giants are reluctant to match Inter's valuation of the 27-year-old.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Milan Skriniar is a player #CFC have expressed interest in before. They originally explored him as part of a possible swap deal when discussing Romelu Lukaku. Inter made it clear they were only open to a straight-cash deal. Challenging for Chelsea since Inter asking for €65-70m. Milan Skriniar is a player #CFC have expressed interest in before. They originally explored him as part of a possible swap deal when discussing Romelu Lukaku. Inter made it clear they were only open to a straight-cash deal. Challenging for Chelsea since Inter asking for €65-70m.

The Blues are also in the market for a centre-back and have their eyes on Jules Kounde. However, with the Frenchman looking likely to join Barcelona, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Skriniar.

The London side are long-term admirers of the Slovak, but the Nerazzurri’s €65-70 million asking price could be a deal breaker.

Juventus propose swap deal for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes could be off to Turin,

Juventus are proposing a swap deal involving Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot, according to TyC Sport via Football Italia. The Bianconeri are eager to take the Argentinean to Turin this summer and have already begun negotiations with PSG. The Serie A giants are willing to offer Adrien Rabiot as part of the deal.

The Frenchman left the Parc des Princes as a free agent in 2019 but is eager to return to Paris. The Parisians could be open to the swap deal, given they are already looking to offload Paredes. However, a move will only be possible if Juventus offload some of their current players.

Christophe Galtier pleased with PSG's pre-season performances

New manager Christophe Galtier is pleased with his team's performance in pre-season games. PSG have won all their friendly games this summer as they look to script a fresh start under the French manager.

Speaking after Monday’s win, Galtier said that he has identified positives in all three games.

“Even though we had a long journey, we’ve had great conditions to work in, and the team has been professional throughout this tour of Japan. Some things have been put in place gradually, particularly in attack. There was some great stuff in these three games," said Galtier.

He continued:

"In the first one, we needed to make some adjustments in attack, especially when we were in a mid-block. I saw some more interesting things in the second game and some very interesting things in the third game, even though we dropped our intensity level in the last half-an-hour and weren’t up to speed as much."

Galtier added:

"Maybe that was because we were four goals up; we were a bit less motivated, and we wanted to go back home. It was hot and humid, too, but overall, this tour was very well-organised; we were given a great welcome, and we’ve been able to get some work done."

The PSG manager also said that there's still work to be done ahead of the new season.

"Matches are always important moments, as they help you get your bearings. We need to fix what isn’t working and improve a lot of little things so that we can perform even better and concede fewer chances but still have that desire to score a lot of goals and to attack," said Galtier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far