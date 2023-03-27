PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan enter Lionel Messi race; Parisians talking to N'Golo Kante, and more - March 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 28 games. Christophe Galtier's men are seven points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are engaged in talks to sign N'Golo Kante. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 27, 2023:

Inter Milan enter Lionel Messi race

Lionel Messi has admirers at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Lionel Messi, according to journalist Sergio A. Gonzalez via Sempre Inter.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is in the final few months of his contract with PSG, but the Parisians are yet to tie him down to an extension. Barcelona and Inter Miami have an interest in the Argentinean and want to secure his services on a Bosman move. The Nerazzurri have reportedly joined the race now.

Messi continues to be at the peak of his powers, as was evident at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old powered his team all the way, finally getting his hands on the Holy Grail of Football. The Parisians remain keen to continue their association with the Argentinean and are working behind the scenes to keep him at the club.

However, taking to Twitter, Gonzalez said that talks are at a standstill in Paris. He added that Javier Zenetti’s presence at Inter could help convince Messi to move to the San Siro.

"Early morning Messi bombshell. A reliable source tells me that Inter intend to sign Leo. Zanetti would be a factor. Contract extension talks are deadlocked in Paris; Barca are restricted by FFP and seemingly on the River Thebes – Will Pupi (Zanetti) manage to get him?” wrote Gonzalez.

Messi has amassed 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions this season for PSG.

PSG talking to N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are still in touch with N’Golo Kante to chalk out a move this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, but Chelsea are negotiating terms for a new deal. However, the 31-year-old remains free to talk to potential suitors at the moment, and the Parisians are attempting to lure him away from Stamford Bridge. Kante has been a revelation for the Premier League giants, registering 262 appearances, amassing 13 goals and 15 assists.

The Parisians are expected to put extra effort into strengthening their midfield this summer and have set their sights on the Frenchman. However, PSG’s pursuit of the player could end in disappointment, as the 31-year-old is reportedly happy in London and wants to extend his stay with the Blues.

Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is expected to end his association with Juventus this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has spoken highly of his compatriot Adrien Rabiot. The Juventus midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he's likely to leave Turin this summer. A return to PSG could be on the cards, despite the fact that the two parties did not part under the best of circumstances. However, it now appears that the player has earned Mbappe’s seal of approval.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football Italia, Mbappe said that Rabiot has now grown into a calmer player.

"As a player and as a man, he’s totally different (from the World Cup). I’ve been lucky to know him long ago, but I can see a calm footballer, confident about his strength and what he’s doing. Personally, he gives a lot of confidence,” said Mbappe

He added:

“He is doing things well and has become important in this group; you can see that on the pitch. He’s becoming a reference point, and this is an advantage for France and for him because he’s always had talent.”

Rabiot could help address a glaring gap in the Parisians’ midfield this summer.

