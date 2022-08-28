PSG Transfer News Roundup: Juventus CEO confirms talks to sign Leandro Paredes; Napoli midfielder set to join Parisians, and more - August 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are putting together final preparations for their game against Monaco on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. New manager Christophe Galtier has won all four games across competitions taking charge in Paris.

Meanwhile, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has confirmed that the Serie A giants are in talks to sign Leandro Paredes this summer. Elsewhere, a Napoli midfielder is all set to join the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 27, 2022:

Maurizio Arrivabene confirms talks to sign Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Maurizio Arrivabene has confirmed that Juventus are in talks with PSG to sign Leandro Paredes. The Argentinean midfielder is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, and the Bianconeri are ready to lap him up.

Fabrizio Romano



Loan with €15m mandatory buy clause - PSG are set to accept all the conditions.



Loan with €15m mandatory buy clause - PSG are set to accept all the conditions. Depay: 100% off. Juventus have contracts signed with OM for Milik deal, it's done and sealed. Matter of details then Leandro Paredes deal will be completed too in the next hours.

Speaking to DAZN, as relayed by Football Italia, Arrivabene said that the Italian side are also assessing their outgoings carefully.

“We’ll be happy if we are able to release the players we want to, so that we can balance things out. With regards to players coming in, we are talking to several different figures. At the end of every act in this play, there will be those exiting; we hope some come in too. We are talking to PSG about Paredes but need to analyse the exits carefully. We have it in our minds to confirm certain players,” said Arrivabene.

Paredes has 117 appearances for the Parisians so far and has scored three goals.

Fabian Ruiz set to join PSG

Fabian Ruiz is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are very close to completing a move for Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to Calciomercato via Cult of Calcio.

New sporting director Luis Campos is planning to unleash a new-look midfield this season and has the Spaniard on his agenda. Ruiz has been outstanding for Napoli since 2018 and has 22 goals in 166 games across competitions so far.

Fabrizio Romano



Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on Fabián Ruiz deal. Final details now discussed with Napoli as personal terms were agreed weeks ago. It has always been matter of time and it's finally being completed. Five year deal for Fabián at PSG.

The Parisians have already agreed personal terms with the player and will now have to strike a deal with the Serie A side.

Ruiz is in the final year of his contract and is reluctant to sign an extension. Napoli will have to offload him this summer or run the risk of losing him for free in 2023. The Italian side want around €25 million for their prized asset, which the Ligue 1 giants are willing to pay.

Christophe Galtier opens up about congested fixture list ahead

Christophe Galtier believes PSG will have to make full use of their squad to address the busy run of fixtures ahead. The Parisians will play seven games in the space of 21 days in the league and Europe beginning with their clash against Monaco.

Speaking to the press, Galtier warned that the Ligue 1 giants have to be ambitious despite the congested fixture list looming ahead.

“The schedule is going to be very busy, with seven matches in 21 days; we will have to be competitive, take care of the body and recover. We are working hard with our performance and medical departments. It is now that the squad must show its worth, with the series of matches. There are some great matches ahead of us in Ligue 1 and the Champions League,” said Galtier.

He added:

"We're entering a cycle of matches every three days. The goals are very ambitious. I have a quality squad; everyone has to be ready; it is essential that players come off during the match to keep an overall level of freshness and clarity throughout the matches. There is an international break afterwards, so there is little rest on the horizon. This process of turnover will begin on Sunday against Monaco.”

PSG have had a flawless start to their season, winning all four games so far across competitions and winning a trophy too.

