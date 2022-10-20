PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not in contact with Barcelona over possible return; Parisians planning January move for Atletico Madrid forward, and more - October 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will next face Ajaccio in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois City on Friday. Christophe Galtier's men are leading the standings after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has not been in touch with Barcelona over a possible return. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to move for an Atletico Madrid forward in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 20, 2022:

Lionel Messi not in contact with Barcelona over possible return

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Lionel Messi has not been in touch with Barcelona over a possible return, according to RAC1 via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean left the club last summer to join PSG on a Bosman move. The 35-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc des Princes - scoring just 11 times across competitions - prompting reports of a return to the Camp Nou.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has talked up a possible return for Messi in the last year. Despite the Argentinean hitting peak form this season with PSG, reports of his Barcelona return have refused to subside.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered eight goals and as many assists in 14 games across competitions this campaign. He is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to commit his future to the club.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @FCBRAC1 Joan Laporta and Leo Messi did not coincide in Paris. The player has not spoken with Laporta in over a year. Joan Laporta and Leo Messi did not coincide in Paris. The player has not spoken with Laporta in over a year.— @FCBRAC1 https://t.co/z8iKFqVoo3

The Parisians remain eager to extend Messi's stay following his stellar exploits this season. Barcelona are also plotting a Bosman move for their prodigal son next summer.

However, it now appears that contrary to reports, Messi has not been in touch with the Blaugrana in over a year. Laporta had expressed a desire to catch up with the 35-year-old during his arrival in Paris for the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

However, the two of them did not meet this week. Given the strained relationship between Laporta and Messi owing to the manner of the player's exit, the Argentinian's move back to the Camp Nou might not be a straightforward affair.

PSG planning January move for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to move for Joao Felix in January, according to AS via PSG Talk. The Ligue 1 giants are looking to bring in a new striker at the turn of the year and have their eyes on the Portuguese.

Felix has endured a difficult season with Atletico Madrid, but his stock remains high. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are already hot on the heels of the 22-year-old, and now the Parisians have joined the fray.

PSGhub @PSGhub Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January. PSG are in contact with the Portuguese clan. Madrid could agree a 6-month loan with a mandatory buy-option in summer 2023. @diarioas Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January. PSG are in contact with the Portuguese clan. Madrid could agree a 6-month loan with a mandatory buy-option in summer 2023. @manusainz 🚨 Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January. PSG are in contact with the Portuguese clan. Madrid could agree a 6-month loan with a mandatory buy-option in summer 2023. @manusainz @diarioas 🇵🇹📁

Felix is willing to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in January, and the Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has already jumped on his case.

Campos has established contact with the player’s entourage to facilitate a move at the turn of the year. While a permanent deal looks like the most likely bet, a loan move with an obligation to buy next summer could also be an option.

Felix has appeared 12 times for the Los Rojiblancos this season but is yet to score.

Ludovic Obraniak explains Kylian Mbappe's Ballon d'Or position

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Former Lille forward Ludovic Obraniak reckons Kylian Mbappe's final Ballon d'Or ranking shouldn't come as a surprise. The PSG forward finished in sixth place in this year's rankings.

His absence from the top five has raised a few eyebrows. However, speaking to L'Equipe, as relayed by PSG Talk, Obraniak said that the players ahead of Mbappe are more deserving than the Frenchman.

"That’s his place. When you see the winners who are in front of him, there are titles, a capital importance in major matches. And then there is especially on the level of efficiency, and here we talk about Champions League,” said Obraniak.

He added:

“Certainly Mbappe has scored a lot this season in Ligue 1, but Ligue 1 does not have the same content for the voters as the Premier League, La Liga, or others. For me, the ranking doesn’t surprise me even if I put Courtois in the three. Kylian is in his place.”

Mbappe has scored 12 goals from 14 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes