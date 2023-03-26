PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi hailed as GOAT; Adrien Rabiot updates on his future, and more - March 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on course to defend their Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier’s team are seven points clear at the top after 28 games.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea forward has hailed Lionel Messi as the Greatest of all time. Elsewhere, Adrien Rabiot has provided an update on his future. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 25, 2023:

Lionel Messi hailed as GOAT

Lionel Messi achieved a long-time dream by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time. The Argentinean helped Argentina get their hands on the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy last December.

The win cemented his status as one of the greatest players to have walked the planet. The 35-year-old has been equally impressive this season with PSG, bagging 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by PSG Talk, Pulisic outlined why everyone is happy after Messi won the World Cup.

“The reason everyone is so happy for Lionel Messi (winning the World Cup) is because they’ve seen him at his lows when everyone says he’s never going to do it. The great ones are able to stay very balanced, be strong mentally and know that they’re going to overcome this,” said Pulisic.

The Chelsea forward also said that the World Cup is a fitting addition to the Argentinean’s spectacular career.

“I think there are very few athletes that have that GOAT status, who could absolutely be brought up in a conversation. Tiger Woods is one of them, and Messi is absolutely there. As I said, with a very fitting end to an incredible career (after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022),” said Pulisic.

Messi has now won every major trophy across club and international football.

Adrien Rabiot updates on his future

Adrien Rabiot is expected to leave Turin this summer.

Adrien Rabiot has said that he's yet to make a decision regarding his future. The French midfielder’s contract with Juventus is up at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

PSG have been linked with a move for their former player, even though they parted ways in unceremonious conditions in 2019. The Parisians are likely to look for midfield reinforcements this summer and could be tempted to sign the 27-year-old on a Bosman move.

Speaking to Le Figaro, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rabiot said that he's keeping his options open ahead of the summer.

“Given football today, it’s difficult to position yourself on anything. Nothing should be prohibited. ... I leave the options open; we will see in a few months. Football and the sporting challenge will remain the most important. It is often said that I am very elegant on the pitch, that I have a certain class, and I find that this fits very well with the Italian side, this Italian class, this presence,” said Rabiot

Rabiot has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri this season, racking up nine goals and four assists.

Milan Skriniar injury unlikely to affect PSG move

Milan Skriniar will move to the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

Milan Skriniar’s recent injury will have no bearing on his impending move to PSG, according to L’Equipe via Get Football News France.

The Slovakian has suffered recently due to back pain, missing four games since the end of February. There are concerns that the 28-year-old might not kick a ball again this season, raising doubts about his move to the Parc des Princes.

Skriniar is in the final few months of his contract with Inter Milan. He has already announced that he will join the Parisians at the end of the season on a Bosman move. The Ligue 1 champions want to bring in the player to add more solidity to their faltering backline.

However, the club are not bothered by the player’s recent fitness issues, and the move is expected to go ahead as planned.

