PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians edging closer to Victor Osimhen; club receive Nicolo Barella boost, and more - April 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Lorient on Sunday (April 30) at the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier’s side are the frontrunners to lift the league with six games left.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the French champions have received a boost in their attempts to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 25, 2023:

PSG edging closer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda, according to Foot Mercato via Get Football News France. The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a tremendous season with Napoli, amassing 26 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack following the uncertain futures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Argentinean is heavily linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes when his contract expires this summer. Neymar, meanwhile, could also be on his way out of the club amid interest from the Premier League. Osimhen has emerged as a possible candidate to help address the situation.

PSG have been in touch with the player’s agent to facilitate a move. However, the 24-year-old doesn’t want to return to Ligue 1 at the moment and has his eyes on the Premier League instead. Osimhen is also open to moving to the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich eyeing him.

Parisians receive Nicolo Barella boost

Nicolo Barella is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Nicolo Barella. According to Gazzetta.it via Sempre Inter, Inter Milan could be forced to offload the Italian midfielder if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for the Nerazzurri this season and is one of the club’s most important players. The Serie A side would ideally like to keep hold of Barella for the unforeseeable future.

However, Inter could be forced to cash in on a few of their stars to address their finances if they miss out on Champions League football. The Parisians are mindful of the situation and are hoping to win the race for Barella should the opportunity arise.

The Ligue 1 champions have had their eyes on the Italian for a while and could finally get their man this summer. However, PSG could face stiff competition from Liverpool for the 26-year-old.

Edouard Michut could stay at Sunderland

Journalist Michael Walker has said that Edouard Michut is happy at Sunderland. The French midfielder is on loan at the Stadium of Lights from PSG and has fared well.

The Black Cats are in a playoff spot and could earn promotion to the Premier League next season. Sunderland have a €5 million option to buy the 20-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Walker said that Michut is making the most of his time at the Championship club.

“You can say that he is doing things well and progressing. It’s difficult to arrive in a new club, with a new culture, a new language. Really difficult. Even more so in a league as competitive as the Championship. Like the other players signed by Sunderland last summer, Michut needed time to adapt, but that’s only natural. You had to be patient,” said Walker.

He added:

“From what I hear, Edouard has settled in and is enjoying the experience to the fullest. The question is what will happen now? Will he stay? It looks like the club wants to keep him and therefore buy him from PSG. But, if he returns to France, he will certainly be a sublimated player and person or at least different.”

Sporting director Luis Campos is planning to rebuild the squad with a core of French players and Michut could be considered this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes