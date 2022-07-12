PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians monitoring Bayern Munich striker; Christophe Galtier’s plans for Neymar revealed, and more - July 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad this summer. The Parisians remain eager to win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions are monitoring a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, new manager Christophe Galtier’s plans for Neymar have been revealed. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 11, 2022:

PSG monitoring Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Robert Lewandowski’s situation at Bayern Munich, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Polish striker is in the final year of his contract and wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Barcelona are locked in negotiations to facilitate a move, and the Bavarians might cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @PSG_inside twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta… Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski is still PSG's number 1 option to strengthen their attack. PSG are aware that Lewandowski wants Barcelona, but have noticed that negotiations between Bayern and Barça are complicated - therefore Paris will be there if any opportunity arises [ @lequipe Robert Lewandowski is still PSG's number 1 option to strengthen their attack. PSG are aware that Lewandowski wants Barcelona, but have noticed that negotiations between Bayern and Barça are complicated - therefore Paris will be there if any opportunity arises [@lequipe] https://t.co/pzPKb333Mh TRUEParis Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC TRUE✅ Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta…

However, the fact that talks are yet to reach a fruitful end has alerted other suitors, including the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 giants are in the market for a new number nine to replace Mauro Icardi, who'll be allowed to leave. Lewandowski remains one of the finest hitmen in the game and has admirers at the Parc des Princes. If the Blaugrana fail in their pursuit of the 33-year-old, the Parisians could join the party, although they'll face competition from Chelsea.

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals across competitions in eight seasons for Bayern, including 50 last campaign.

Christophe Galtier’s plans for Neymar revealed

Neymar is tipped to make a positional change under Christopher Galtier.

Christophe Galtier plans to use Neymar as a number ten next season, according to Le Parisien via PSG Talk.

The French manager has taken over at the Parc des Princes this summer and is expected to help the high-profile PSG attack fire on all cylinders. Galtier wants to use a 3-5-2 formation, with Neymar playing as a number ten behind a front two of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. PSG manager Galtier on Neymar: “I want Neymar to stay here with us. He’s kind of world class player, all the managers in the world want top players like him”.“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. PSG manager Galtier on Neymar: “I want Neymar to stay here with us. He’s kind of world class player, all the managers in the world want top players like him”. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. https://t.co/PjiTpLorlU

The position will be nothing new for Neymar, who has operated as the tip of the midfield in Tite’s Brazil team.

The role change will mean the 30-year-old would operate mostly through the middle and be part of the build-up play. Neymar has already achieved success in the position for the Selecao, and the change could help him rediscover his form.

Angel Di Maria ready to give his all for Juventus

Angel Di Maria moved to Turin this summer.

Angel Di Maria has promised to give his all for Juventus. The Argentinean left PSG this summer at the end of his contract. The Parisians opted not to extend his stay in Paris, facilitating a Bosman move to Turin.

Speaking during his unveiling, the 34-year-old said that he was completely focused on the Bianconeri despite the FIFA World Cup in Qatar looming large later this year.

“The World Cup is one of the best experiences for a player, but it is essential to have your head focused on the present. I repeat, I will always do my best for Juve. I always give my best to every new beginning, and it will be the same here,” said Di Maria.

Di Maria added that he remains hungry as ever to achieve success in Turin.

“The same Di Maria as always has arrived - who wants to win at all costs, who hates to lose and wants to be a champion. I think Juve chose me for this. The most important thing will be to work hard, and I will try to do my best,” said Di Maria.

He concluded:

“My head is now solely and exclusively at Juve. I came here to win and work with this great club; we will think about the national team when the time comes to think about it. I want to win with Juventus.”

