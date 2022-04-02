PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldinho reveals reason for Lionel Messi's struggles; Parisians initiate talks with Ajax star, and more - 1 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Lorient at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians lost their last league game to Monaco by a 3-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho has revealed the main reason for Lionel Messi’s struggles at the Parisians this season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in an Ajax star.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st April 2022:

Ronaldinho reveals reason for Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG

Lionel Messi has not been usual self in Paris this season.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho believes Lionel Messi’s struggles at PSG this season are due to adaptation issues. The Argentinean’s poor showing at the Parc des Princes has drawn massive attention.

The 34-year-old was expected to hit the ground running when he joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer. Unfortunately, Messi has endured an indifferent start to life in Paris. His inability to adjust to his new surroundings has also hurt his team.

The Argentinean has registered the most assists in the league (11) but has scored just twice in 18 games. The 34-year-old also failed to inspire the Parisians against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, further adding to his woes.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will become the Argentine with the most FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his fifth FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano who both took part in four. Lionel Messi will become the Argentine with the most FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his fifth FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano who both took part in four. https://t.co/NHxA4ga0X6

However, Ronaldinho has sympathised with his former teammate. The Brazilian pointed out that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has never had to adapt to a change of scenario in his career.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Ronaldinho drew comparisons with his own struggles on arriving at PSG for the first time. However, he remains confident Messi will get things right eventually.

“Yes, that’s exactly it. We who have played football know what happens in football. You have to give time; things will come naturally,” said Ronaldinho.

He continued:

“Me, when I arrived in Paris, it was difficult. Changing the way he plays… Messi stayed 20 years in Barcelona; this is the first time he has changed football. It’s normal; it takes time to adapt. Everything changes, communication, the way of playing football. And that’s just time that can give it to you."

Messi has scored seven times in 26 games across competitions this season.

Parisians initiate talks with Antony

Antony is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have initiated talks with Antony, according to PSG Talk via Le10 Sport. The Brazilian joined Ajax in 2020 and has registered 22 goals and 20 assists from 79 games so far. His current contract runs till the summer of 2025, but the Parisians are plotting to bring him to the Parc des Princes this year. The French giants want to revamp their forward line with an injection of youth.

Antony has popped up as an option, regardless of whether Kylian Mbappe stays in Paris beyond the summer. The Brazilian could be an able replacement for Angel Di Maria, who is likely to leave at the end of the season.

The Parisians have already laid down preliminary steps to facilitate a transfer this summer by getting in touch with the player’s entourage. However, no details have emerged about the talks. Antony is also wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Gianluca Di Marzio opens up on Paul Pogba’s future

Paul Pogba is likely to move this summer.

Acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes PSG still have a chance to sign Paul Pogba this summer. The Frenchman is all set to leave Manchester United this summer once his current contract expires. Juventus and the Parisians are among the clubs plotting to pick him up for free.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/paul-pogb… Paul Pogba prefers a Manchester United exit but a move to Juventus might be 'impossible', reports @DiMarzio . The Frenchman would have to take a wage cut to return to Italy. Paul Pogba prefers a Manchester United exit but a move to Juventus might be 'impossible', reports @DiMarzio. The Frenchman would have to take a wage cut to return to Italy.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/paul-pogb…

However, speaking to Wettfreunde, the Italian journalist Di Marzio said that a move to Turin may only be possible if Pogba agrees a pay cut.

“I don’t think Juventus is particularly ‘hot’ in this deal because the club wants a new era and with it lower salaries. If he wants to come back to Italy because he loves Juventus and Torino, of course Juventus would welcome him. But he would have to significantly reduce his salary claims,” said Di Marzio.

He continued:

“Maybe PSG; it depends who decides. It also depends on the market. It’s difficult to say because the clubs’ strategies and who decides those strategies are not so clear."

Edited by Bhargav