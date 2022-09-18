PSG Transfer News Roundup: Vitinha outlines similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; Manchester City enter race for Inter Milan defender, and more - September 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to Parc Olympique Lyonnais to face Lyon in Ligue 1 tonight (September 18). Christophe Galtier’s wards have dropped down to second in the standings and need at least a draw to return to the summit.

Meanwhile, Vitinha has outlined the similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Manchester City have entered the race to sign an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 18, 2022:

Vitinha outlines similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (left) remain the biggest names in world football.

Vitinha has opened up on the similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two football superstars might be approacing the twilight of their career, but their stranglehold on the sport remains undiminished. They are the epitome of success in the beautiful game, the gold standard every footballer aspires to achieve.

Vitinha moved to PSG this summer and has shared the pitch with Messi. The former Porto midfielder also plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal. Speaking to O Jogo, as cited by PSG Talk, Vitinha said that the two players are a lot similar in their pursuit to achieve greatness.

“There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them. They each have their own way of playing and their own characteristics, but the things that unite them are immense. The will to always want more, without taking into account what they have already earned, is part of it,” said Vitinha.

The Parisians midfielder added that it's a privilege to share the pitch with the two legends of the game.

“If I won half of what they won, that would be amazing! The desire to keep scoring goals, making assists, playing great games, helping the team … That’s what defines them as the best of all time, and I’m privileged to have had the time to play with them,” said Vitinha.

Messi and Ronaldo have endured contrasting fortunes this season so far. While the former has scored five times already, Ronaldo has just one goal in eight games across competitions.

Manchester City enter race for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (right) could ignite a bidding war for his signature next summer.

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Milan Skriniar, according to The Sun via Sempre Inter.

The Slovakia international is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan but has not yet signed an extension yet. PSG failed to secure his services this summer and are expected to return for the player next year.

The Parisians are a little light at the back, although Sergio Ramos seems to have shed his injury woes this season. A move for Skriniar still makes sense, especially, as he could be available on a Bosman move in less than a year.

However, the Ligue 1 champions could face competition from City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Christophe Galtier opens up on PSG attacking trio’s lack of defending

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have received criticism for they lack of defensive work.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been explosive in the final third of the pitch for PSG this season. However, the three have received criticism for their lack of defensive work, with many pundits claiming that it's hurting the Parisians.

Galtier has now opened up on these perceptions. Speaking to the press, the Frenchman named Neymar as one among the three who bring the best balance between attack and defence.

“They all three have experience of a very high level. They have this ability to make decisions during a game. But obviously, that requires an investment. Ney is the one with the best profile to have this defensive withdrawal. This desire too. Kylian is an important point of attachment. Leo, he has a different form. He is always very well placed to receive the ball. Ney is the one that gives the best balance,” said Galtier.

The three men have been pivotal to the Parisianss blistering start to the season.

