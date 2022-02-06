Ranking the five best defensive units in world football this season

The need to have a strong defensive unit cannot be over-emphasized in football. There's a popular saying that while attack wins you games, defense wins you titles and it has often proven to be true. It is the same reason why even the best attacking teams on the planet right now have built strong defensive units to rely on.

You only need to look at the most successful teams of the last few years and see how they fared at the back to realize how true this statement is. Many clubs have understood this perfectly and that has inspired them to splash massive figures to acquire the top-rated defenders in the transfer market.

As it stands, the battle to own the best defensive units has taken off among clubs, especially in Europe, where it's incredibly high. With that in mind, we've been inspired to take a look at the five best defensive units in world football this season. They are as follows:

#5 Bayern Munich

The Bavarians have conceded the least goals in both the Champions League and Bundesliga this term

Bayern Munich have a reputation for being one of the most rampant attacking teams in world football. However, they have impressed with their performances at the back this season. Their defensive unit, made up of players like Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard, continues to give opposition teams a run for their money.

Alongside Real Madrid, the Bavarians have conceded the least goals in the Champions League so far this season (3). They've also let in 21 goals in the Bundesliga since the campaign kicked off, the least so far this season.

#4 Chelsea

The Blues are still going strong at the back

Chelsea are recognized as one of the best clubs in Europe in terms of defensive prowess and they've lived up to their reputation again this season. With the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell running riot, Chelsea continue to impress with their efforts at the back.

So far this season, Thomas Tuchel's men have conceded 18 goals in 24 Premier League games, the third-best record in the English top flight at the moment. The Londoners have let in four goals in six Champions League games.

Only Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have a better record in the tournament this term. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that French giants LOSC Lille have also conceded just four goals in the competition so far.

