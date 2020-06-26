Real Madrid ponder over stunning bid for ex-Barcelona ace Thiago

Real Madrid are set to join Liverpool in the race for Thiago Alcantara.

Real Madrid target Thiago is said to be looking for a new challenge after seven years at Bayern Munich.

Thiago Alcantara in action for Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are set to join the battle for former Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara after it was revealed that he is close to leaving the club.

Initially in May, the Real Madrid target had decided to extend his contract with the German champions, but talks stalled following his hesitation to respond to his team. Supposedly, the terms and conditions had been discussed between Bayern Munich and the players representatives, but Thiago refused to pen a new deal.

Thiago's contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season, and he believes this is his last chance to dive into a new challenge after having lifted seven Bundesliga titles in as many years in Germany.

Bayern Munich are still willing to keep hold of their elegant midfielder, but should he make up his mind to leave the Allianz Arena, they will have no option but to sell him this season instead of losing him for free next summer.

Real Madrid enter the race for Thiago

Thiago could join Real Madrid due to his rocky relationship with Barcelona

English champions Liverpool were interested in signing the midfielder following the break down of communications between him and Bayern Munich, with Jurgen Klopp understood to be a huge admirer of his skills.

But now, reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid have joined the race for Thiago, even though the Reds are considered favourites at this moment.

Thiago was a product of the famed La Masia academy, after which he enjoyed five years at the senior level for them before switching to the Bundesliga. He may want to return to his home country, but Barcelona may not be able to afford him during these deflated times in the market, especially after the Arthur-Miralem Pjanic swap deal.

Not to mention, Barcelona's ruptured relationship with the player may work in Real Madrid's advantage.

Real Madrid do have a stacked midfield setup, but the technique, finesse, control and intelligence of Thiago would be a welcome addition for sure. In fact, the player did come close to signing for Real Madrid earlier in 2018 when Julen Lopetegui was at the helm.

Real Madrid have depth in their midfield, but Thiago would offer something different

The 29-year-old is excellent on the ball, besides possessing a sharp sense of understanding of what is to come. His fluency, drive and winning mentality would undoubtedly suit the flamboyant midfield Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid field more often than not.

Thiago, now a Liverpool and Real Madrid target, had earlier revealed he would prefer to end his career at Bayern. He had said:

"That's a difficult question. A lot of things would have to come together. I would have to remain at my level. Maybe the club will suddenly look for a new player in my position. But it would be wonderful to end my career at this club."

However, he has now taken a massive U-turn after initially agreeing on an extension, much to the interest of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid meanwhile, face-off against Espanyol on June 28 in their bid to reclaim the La Liga title.

