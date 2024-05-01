Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric surpasses record set by Ferenc Puskas during Champions League clash against Bayern

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric surpassed a Champions League record held by Ferenc Puskas after the Los Blancos' clash against Bayern Munich in the semifinal first-leg fixture on Tuesday.

Modric became the oldest player to play a Champions League match in a Real Madrid shirt, at the age of 38 years and 234 days. Puskas previously held the record, having played in the European Cup for Madrid Kilmarnock at the age of 38 years and 229 days in 1965.

Luka Modric was brought in as a substitute in the 75th minute at the Allianz Arena last night after Jude Bellingham was reportedly taken off due to discomfort from a cramp.

The Croatian has made 528 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 84 assists. He has not been a regular starter for the club this season but has two goals and six assists to his credit.

Real Madrid set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg following 2-2 draw

The Los Blancos are gearing up for an exciting Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8, following the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr scored the opening goal of the night in the 24th minute, after receiving a through ball from German midfielder Toni Kroos. The Los Blancos maintained the 1-0 scoreline until the half-time whistle.

In the second half, Leroy Sana leveled the score to 1-1 in the 53rd minute. Soon after, Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty after Lucas Vasquez fouled Jamal Musiala minutes into the second half. Harry Kane converted the penalty in the 57th minute to give Bayern a 2-1 lead.

With minutes left before the final whistle, Real Madrid was also awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute after defender Min-jae Kim fouled Rodrygo. Vinicius Jr converted the penalty, keeping Los Blancos' hopes of winning their 15th Champions League title alive.

Madrid are also set to win the La Liga this season as they sit at the top of the table with 84 points. On the other hand, Bayern Munich's only hope of winning silverware this season is to win the Champions League, having lost all domestic competitions.