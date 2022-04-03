Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enter race to sign N'Golo Kante; club locked in battle for Ajax star, and more - 3 April 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday. Two Karim Benzema penalties helped manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side go 12 points clear atop the league table.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have entered the race to sign N’Golo Kante. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are locked in battle with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for an Ajax star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd April 2022:

Real Madrid enter race to sign N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign N’Golo Kante, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The French midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea and could be on the move this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are among the clubs monitoring the 31-year-old with interest.

Kante first caught the eye during Leicester City’s Premier League-winning 2015-16 campaign. The Blues lapped him up that summer, and the Frenchman has been outstanding at Stamford Bridge since then. The 31-year-old has won numerous trophies, while his performances have consistently earned rave reviews.

Kante continues to be one of the finest midfielders in the world at the moment. However, with his current contract drawing closer to the final year, speculations are ripe about his future. The Frenchman has picked up a few niggling injuries recently, and Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on him this summer. Los Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2x Premier League

◉ 1x FA Cup

◉ 1x UCL

◉ 1x UEFA Super Cup

◉ 1x Club World Cup

◉ 1x Europa League

◉ 1x World Cup



The 2016/17 PL Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. Happy 31st birthday to N’Golo Kanté:◉ 2x Premier League◉ 1x FA Cup◉ 1x UCL◉ 1x UEFA Super Cup◉ 1x Club World Cup◉ 1x Europa League◉ 1x World CupThe 2016/17 PL Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. Happy 31st birthday to N’Golo Kanté:◉ 2x Premier League ◉ 1x FA Cup ◉ 1x UCL◉ 1x UEFA Super Cup◉ 1x Club World Cup ◉ 1x Europa League ◉ 1x World Cup The 2016/17 PL Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. 🏆 https://t.co/xFNem71MiX

The Spanish giants are looking for a new midfielder this summer. Ancelotti lacks a proper backup to Casemiro in the team,and the Brazilian has also endured a dip in form this season. The Italian is searching for answers in the transfer market and has identified Aurelien Tchouameni as the preferred target.

However, with Tchouameni wanted by a host of top clubs in Europe, Real Madrid are keeping their options open. Kante has now popped up on their radar, and the La Liga giants are willing to dive for the player if the opportunity arrives. However, Los Blancos could face competition from PSG for the 31-year-old’s signature.

The Blues could also opt to tie him down to a new deal, with the Frenchman also eager to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Los Blancos locked in battle for Antony

Antony could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid are battling Barcelona and PSG for the signature of Antony, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Brazilian has helped the Eredivisie team deal with the departure of Hakim Ziyech and is one of Erik Ten Hag’s most important players. He has been on song for Ajax this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up ten more from 33 games. However, Antony’s time at the Johan Cruyff Arena could be coming to an end this summer.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, is likely to say goodbye to both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale at the end of the season. Even though the La Liga giants are set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Italian is looking for another wide attacker.

Antony fits the bill and could also be a replacement for Marco Asensio, who is staring at an uncertain future. However, Los Blancos might have to ward off competition from Barcelona and PSG for Antony's services.

Real Madrid willing to add Dani Ceballos in offer for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to include Dani Ceballos in their offer for Fabian Ruiz, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for Napoli recently and has earned admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old’s current contract expires in 2023, but he is reluctant to commit his long-term future to the Serie A side. Napoli are planning to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

The La Liga giants are searching for potential successors to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are both in the twilight of their careers. Ruiz could be a handy option to indulge in, and Los Blancos are planning to strike a deal with Napoli regarding a possible move. The Spanish giants are even willing to include Ceballos as a part of their offer.

